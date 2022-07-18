Interviewer Asks Tucker If He’s Running for President 2024

The ballroom of the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center in Des Moines was packed for the 11th annual FAMiLY Leadership Summit featuring keynote speakers Dr. Tony Evans and FOX TV’s Tucker Carlson.

An estimated crowd of over 1,800 people was on hand for an event billed as “The Midwest’s largest gathering of Christians seeking cultural transformation in the family, Church, government, and more.”

During an interview with Vander Plaats at The Family Leadership Summit, Tucker Carlson was asked if he was running for president in 2024. That is the latest rumor. He answered that and more. Tucker explained what bothers him most and also launched a defense of Evangelicals.

Can you imagine anyone even having to defend Evangelicals in the USA? What happened to the First Amendment? The only religion they like is Islam, but that will end when the Left has all the power they want.

Watch for his answer to the rumor:

Tucker Carlson Asked If He Will Run For President pic.twitter.com/G41BmQgxo8 — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) July 18, 2022

