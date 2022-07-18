America Is Dying

Thank “America is undergoing serious self-harm in all spheres of existence: ideational, scientific, populational, educational, economical, political, legal, military, and territorial. The country is rapidly headed for extinction, self-performed,” Philip Carl Salzman writes at PJ Media.

Only a few years ago, we would have thought that hyperbolic, but now it’s closer to understatement.

Too many Americans no longer know what’s normal and abnormal, moral and not moral, unreal and real. It doesn’t help that the media and an entire political party constantly say the opposite of what they mean.

Americans in large numbers hate themselves and their country. They think everyone is racist, sexist, homophobic, and the list goes on. The Left has redefined words to make everything seem like an offense.

For instance, according to the Left, any criticism or unflattering statistic involving black people is racism. The same goes for LGBTQIA+. Even if what they are doing is obviously perverse, you are homophobic if you say anything.

PJ Media notes that a July 2022 Rasmussen poll shows that the law of the land, the Constitution, is regarded by the supporters of the governing party as “a document rooted in racism” and as “a sexist document that gives men advantages over women.”

The Left has successfully destroyed our belief in America. At the same time, the Left is turning people away from God. They demonize religious people, mostly Christians. It’s deliberate. The country was founded on Judeo-Christian philosophy. That can hardly coexist with the hateful ideology the Left is pushing.

What kind of nation lauds the violent killing of unborn babies and promotes extreme sexual behavior? By the latter, I mean orgies and random sex with partners people pick up off the street.

I also mean sexualizing and indoctrinating small children like the boy in the next clip.

It’s hateful.

Mr. Salzman writes about self-hate:

Nowhere is the decay of America as evident as in its schools. Once institutions taught children readin’, writin’, and ‘rithmatic. Schools are now teaching tiny children sex, gender, and transgression, and are grooming them to join the gay and trans communities, and even to switch sides or shift on the gender continuum. Beyond this, kids are introduced to race categorization, segregation, and activism. Pupils learn which races are good and which are bad, which are “privileged” (like Anne Frank) and which are oppressed (like Barak Obama). They learn that America was founded to advance slavery of blacks, the Constitution written to protect slavery, and that throughout its history America was, and even today is, “systemically racist.” So it is wrong to be patriotic toward an evil country, but you can in good conscience swear allegiance to the queer and trans rainbow flag or the Black Lives Matter flag. Self-hate from the bottom up.

Parents like the parent of the child below could have a mental issue along the lines of Munchausen Syndrome. Someone needs to look into it. Any parent should understand how damaging it is to lie to a child, telling them to be any gender they want.

Sad. Praying for this innocent child. pic.twitter.com/NtXE1b7MRb — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 18, 2022

Gender confusion is destroying the American family and with that, all else fails.

We have a two-tiered justice system where left-wing rioters go free and parading trespassers get prison sentences.

The police can’t do their jobs, our borders are open to the world, and the Left is sissifying and corrupting the military. This is pure lawlessness and insanity.

We have drugs pouring into the country and foreign children drowning in the Rio Grande. It’s evil to promote this.

In our country, criminals are protected in sanctuary cities and we have pro-criminal prosecutors.

Everything good like morality, lawfulness, freedom, love of country, science, logic, math, the Constitution, is a symptom of “whiteness” and must be rejected out of hand.

I don’t believe the majority of Americans are hate-filled and evil but it will be the majority soon if we don’t speak up and demand it stop now.

