Invasion at the Borders: “We’re Getting the Penitentiary Crowd”

Michael Yon, who is at the Darien Gap reporting on the wild numbers of anonymous people pouring into the country, appeared on Emerald Robinson’s show. Yon said we are getting obvious gangsters – we’re getting the penitentiary crowd now. He told Robinson what he sees every day, and it’s terrifying. It proves your representatives hate you.

Why aren’t Republicans impeaching the guilty parties?

Alarming numbers are pouring through Panama, mostly single military-age men. Every day is a caravan – 4,000 in a day is normal, and they see 50 or 60 luxury buses on another day, says Yon. And this is the slow season!

People die there every day, but the vast majority get through. Chinese are coming through this route. He watched the Chinese chop off a chicken’s head and drink the blood.

Right now, it’s Venezuelans pouring through, but it changes weekly. We have had Haitians, Cubans, etc. We are getting the penitentiary crowd – gangsters – and people from slums who won’t get jobs. Many aren’t literate in their own language.

Most coming through don’t speak English.

We have no idea how many are coming in from the southern border, on the beaches of Florida, from Canada, or those who fly into the country.

Yon added that everyone should prepare for tuberculosis. It’s coming in every day.

Thousands of illegal migrants are flooding into Panama. They are making their way to the United States.@Michael_Yon tells @EmeraldRobinson the numbers are extremely alarming and here’s why: pic.twitter.com/H3yBonPTI4 — The Absolute Truth with @EmeraldRobinson (@AbsoluteWithE) September 12, 2023

Texas reports it’s now a majority-minority state. For some reason, Democrats want single military-age men of color here. We can only imagine that Democrats and their enablers in the GOP hate whites, Christians, and Republicans. They also want uneducated people who don’t speak English.

Republicans won’t make a move on this invasion aimed at destroying the country. They could impeach these people and start screaming until someone listens.

BREAKING: Mass illegal crossing of well over 1,000 migrants into Eagle Pass, TX taking place right now, w/ many of them telling me they are from Venezuela. Others telling my producer @AlexandriaHrndz they just arrived on a train in MX. Many still in water crossing. MASSIVE group. pic.twitter.com/kuTyAQDN8I — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 20, 2023

Many come in on a freight train known as The Beast or La Bestia, and Biden could get it shut down immediately. It ferries thousands into the country non-stop.

Todd Bensman of CIS, writing for The Daily Mail:

“‘The Beast” or “Death Train” earned its morbid moniker from the grotesque accidents that occur when migrants, riding unsecured on wagon rooftops, fall victim to steel wheels or ruthless criminals.

“International human rights activists and U.S. administrations demanded a decade ago that Mexico police its cargo trains and cut the human flow reaching the border.

“And Mexico complied during the Obama administration in 2014. But now, the Beast is back,” Bensman says. “And no one cares.”

Thousands of illegal immigrants rioted overnight at a camp in southern Mexico angered over the wait time for rides to the US border on the freight train The Beast. There are over 20,000 Haitian and Cuban illegals waiting for rides at this overflow camp near the Guatemalan border pic.twitter.com/eXZ8bVcRWm — Lucky Burglar ‍☠️ (@lucky_burglar) September 20, 2023

Happening Now: At least 3,500 illegals were spotted hitching a ride to the USA on the freight train La Bestia. Illegals ride “The Beast” from the border of Guatemala north through Mexico City and then on to the U.S. border. This “illegal superhighway” runs nonstop unabated. pic.twitter.com/tMC7DSAfiF — Lucky Burglar ‍☠️ (@lucky_burglar) September 18, 2023

