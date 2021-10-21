Investigation Ends of Prof who Showed Othello with a White Actor

















A prominent professor of music composition was investigated for showing the movie Othello starring Laurence Olivier in class for perfectly good professional reasons. The character Othello is a black man so Olivier of necessity has to wear black makeup.

That upset the most idiotic of WOKEs on campus.

The investigation has been dropped but the Professor will remain out of class for the semester. But shame on The University of Michigan for initiating the probe in the first place.

He was immediately suspended from teaching after the WOKE mob demanded it.

The professor is a survivor of the cultural revolution.

THE STORY

University of Michigan Prof. Bright Sheng was put under investigation for the newly-created crime of offending his “woke” students by playing the classic 1965 British film “Othello” and not showing enough remorse.

The truly remarkable movie had Laurence Olivier in the starring role because he was an incredible actor. As was common, he was made up to look black since he was white. The offended WOKES claim he was in blackface.

Sheng, who has slews of honors to his name immediately apologized after class with a quick email in which he reportedly admitted that the film “was racially insensitive and outdated.” So what? It wasn’t being shown to offend anyone or insult anyone. WORSE THAN THE WOKES — THE DEPARTMENT CHAIR Five days later, Department of Composition chair Prof. Evan Chambers issued a department-wide email accusing Sheng of violating the school’s “commitment to anti-racist action, diversity, equity and inclusion” and announcing that he’d reported the incident to the school’s Orwellian Office of Equity, Civil Rights, and Title IX. Dr. Sheng apologized, unnecessarily I might add, but the WOKEs wouldn’t accept it. These cancel culture commies are truly despicable.

