NIH “knowingly, willfully, brazenly” lied to Congress, the press, the public

















A top NIH official admitted in a Wednesday letter that the US-funded so-called “gain-of-function” research in Wuhan, China. In addition, the US nonprofit which conducted it, EcoHealth Alliance, led by the shady Peter Daszak, “failed to report” that they had created a chimeric bat coronavirus that could infect humans.

In a letter addressed to Rep. James Comer (R-KY), NIH Principal Deputy Director Lawrence A. Tabak cites a “limited experiment” to determine whether “spike proteins from naturally occurring bat coronaviruses circulating in China were capable of binding to the human ACE2 receptor in a mouse model.”

According to the letter, humanized mice infected with the modified bat virus “became sicker” than those exposed to an unmodified version of the same bat coronavirus.

That is proof of gain-of-function research and Dr. Ebright listed eight violationss you can check out below.

Daszak failed to report this finding and has been given five days to submit “any and all unpublished data from the experiments and world conducted” under the NIH grant.

Rutgers University Chemistry Professor Richard Ebright explained in a series of tweets that the NIH, specifically Collins, Fauci, and Tabak, lied to Congress, the press and the public, “knowingly, willfully, brazenly.”

The NIH received the relevant documents in 2018 and reviewed the documents in 2020 and again in 2021. The NIH–specifically, Collins, Fauci, and Tabak–lied to Congress, lied to the press, and lied to the public. Knowingly. Willfully. Brazenly. — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) October 20, 2021

Dr. Ebright asks, “How many times can one grantee violate the Terms and Conditions of one NIH grant without being penalized? (Apparently, if the grantee is EcoHealth Alliance, the number is at least four.)”

He then listed 8 violations and suggested there are more.

Violation 2: “[S]hould any of the MERS-like or SARS-like chimeras generated under this grant show evidence of enhanced virus growth greater than 1 log over the parental backbone strain you must stop all experiments with

these viruses” — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) October 1, 2021

Violation 4: ‘Progress reports document grantee recipient accomplishments and compliance with terms of award. Progress reports…are due the 15th of the month preceding the month in which the budget period ends” (e.g., if the budget period ends 11/30, the due date is 10/15).” — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) October 1, 2021

Violation 6: “NIAID defines a Highly Pathogenic Agent as an infectious Agent or Toxin that may warrant a

biocontainment safety level of BSL3 or higher..When submitting future Progress Reports indicate at the beginning of the report…. — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) October 2, 2021

Violation 7: “When submitting future Progress Reports indicate at the beginning of the report:

..

Any changes in the use of the Agent(s)..including its restricted experiments that have resulted in a change in the required biocontainment level, and any..change in location” — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) October 2, 2021

Violation 8: “When submitting future Progress Reports indicate at the beginning of the report:

..

If work with a new or additional Agent(s)..is proposed in the upcoming project period, provide..list of the new and/or additional Agent(s) that will be studied” — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) October 2, 2021

