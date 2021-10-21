NIH “knowingly, willfully, brazenly” lied to Congress, the press, the public

By
M. Dowling
-
0

A top NIH official admitted in a Wednesday letter that the US-funded so-called “gain-of-function” research in Wuhan, China. In addition, the US nonprofit which conducted it, EcoHealth Alliance, led by the shady Peter Daszak, “failed to report” that they had created a chimeric bat coronavirus that could infect humans.

In a letter addressed to Rep. James Comer (R-KY), NIH Principal Deputy Director Lawrence A. Tabak cites a “limited experiment” to determine whether “spike proteins from naturally occurring bat coronaviruses circulating in China were capable of binding to the human ACE2 receptor in a mouse model.”

According to the letter, humanized mice infected with the modified bat virus “became sicker” than those exposed to an unmodified version of the same bat coronavirus.

That is proof of gain-of-function research and Dr. Ebright listed eight violationss you can check out below.

Daszak failed to report this finding and has been given five days to submit “any and all unpublished data from the experiments and world conducted” under the NIH grant.

Rutgers University Chemistry Professor Richard Ebright explained in a series of tweets that the NIH, specifically Collins, Fauci, and Tabak, lied to Congress, the press and the public, “knowingly, willfully, brazenly.”

Dr. Ebright asks, “How many times can one grantee violate the Terms and Conditions of one NIH grant without being penalized? (Apparently, if the grantee is EcoHealth Alliance, the number is at least four.)”
He then listed 8 violations and suggested there are more.


