Investor tells Sharpton’s crowd AOC is an “economic illiterate”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spoke to the crowd at the National Action Network (NAN), boasting that her Green New Deal will consider reparations to black Americans for slavery in addition to the radical overhaul of the economy, and every sector of our society.

She is also the person who was largely responsible for killing the deal to move 25,000+ Amazon jobs into New York.

One of the speakers at NAN, an investor, trashed her for her financial illiteracy over the Amazon deal. It’s true that she is an economic deficient.

AOC, THE “ECONOMIC ILLITERATE”

“The people campaigning against the Amazon campus are financially illiterate,” said Tracy Maitland, president and chief investment officer of Advent Capital Management during a panel discussion the Black Economic Agenda, according to the New York Post.

Afterward, Maitland told The Post, “This was a disgrace. I partially blame AOC for the loss of Amazon. She doesn’t know what she doesn’t know. That’s scary. We have to make sure she’s better educated or vote her out of office.”

Maitland said the misimpression created by Ocasio-Cortez and other Amazon critics was that the state and city were giving the company a blank $3 billion check.

Silly Cortez, with an economic degree no less, thought that it was a blank check, when in fact the jobs had to be created for the company to get a tax break. It was a great deal for New York and the depressed area of Long Island City.

The leftists like Cortez say they don’t want poverty-stricken areas, but when you try to improve the downtrodden areas, they scream gentrification, which they hate.

THE FAR-OUT REPARATIONS MANTRA

Via MSNBC, please enjoy a montage of Democratic 2020 candidates telling Al Sharpton they’ll pass reparations as president. pic.twitter.com/OxarH5v0TO — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 6, 2019

Radical doesn’t mean crazy? In her case it does.