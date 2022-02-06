IOC Has Clip of Uighur Skier Lighting the Flame Removed from Twitter

The International Olympic Committee took responsibility for the removal of a Twitter video that showed a Uyghur athlete lighting the Olympic flame.

“Twenty-year-old Uyghur cross-country skier Dinigeer Yilamujiang became an overnight celebrity in China following the Olympic opening ceremony, where she was touted as a symbol of national unity,” hailed the WSJ from Twitter.

Then NBC’s Savannah Guthrie added the political context, and that didn’t sit well with the CCP we imagine. The IOC said it was copyright claim because the propaganda backfired. Copyright only applies if it’s working in the CCP’s favor.

She called a reported Uyghur co-lighting the Olympic flame, chosen by Xi Jinping, “an in-your-face response to those Western nations, including the U.S., who have called this Chinese treatment of that group genocide and diplomatically boycotted these games.”

The IOC admitted they had it removed from Twitter and suggested it was a business decision.

“As the clip contained audiovisual content from the Olympic Games, it contravened the exclusive rights that the IOC has granted to Rights Holding Broadcasters, and therefore was subject to an automated takedown procedure,” an IOC spokesman said.

WATCH: @SavannahGuthrie calls a reported Uyghur co-lighting the Olympic flame, chosen by Xi Jinping, “an in-your-face response to those Western nations, including the U.S., who have called this Chinese treatment of that group genocide and diplomatically boycotted these games.” pic.twitter.com/NBRtIOROJt — Jackson Richman (@jacksonrichman) February 4, 2022

Farrow tweeted: Desmond Tutu: “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.”

IOC President Thomas Bach says the Olympic athletes should not be pulled into politics. Then why in God’s name did he choose China to host the Games – even as Beijing is orchestrating a genocide upon the Uyghur minority . #GenocideOlympics #UyghurGenocide https://t.co/WCwpVICnle — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) February 6, 2022

Here is some more CCP propaganda as they enslave, torture, kill Uyghurs.

Family members of Dinigeer Yilamujiang at the great moment👍 https://t.co/LDjINsz9hP pic.twitter.com/iRhRytHT7s — Zhang Zhisheng 张志昇 (@salahzhang) February 4, 2022

