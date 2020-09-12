Iran executes wrestling champion despite worldwide pleas

The Iranian regime executed wrestling champion Navid Afkari on Saturday despite a global outcry including a public plea by President Trump.

His mother had called out for help on Friday. Navid and his brothers were arrested for protesting the regime.

He was brutally tortured before he died in this terrorist regime.

Remember when former President Obama and his Democrats attempted to give hegemony in the Middle East to this terror nation? President Trump meanwhile is forming agreements with Arab nations and Israel to stand strong against the evil Mullahs.

If Biden wins, he will jump back into the terrible nuclear deal and award more power to Iran’s Mullahs.

Iran tortured and executed a wrestling champion because he opposed the regime. Meanwhile, communists are violently trying to overthrow our government and nothing much happens to them. We should send them to Iran.

They are refusing to turn the body over to the family.

#BREAKING

Navid Afkari, a 27-year old political prisoner, was executed early Saturday morning, despite a global campaign calling on #Iran to revoke his death sentence. Navid sent many message from prison saying he was tortured into confessing to crimes he did not commit. https://t.co/4ucaBMFO8D pic.twitter.com/3rogvhclIf — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) September 12, 2020

#BREAKING

Iran’s genocidal regime has executed Navid Afkari.

His family was informed by regime officials. Let this be a lesson to those continuing to appease this regime, especially the European troika: France, Germany & the United Kingdomhttps://t.co/JljZZCREZF — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) September 12, 2020

From this day forward, shame on any country accepting Zarif on their soil. To all European governments, Canada & … : End your appeasement of #Iran‘s genocidal regime. After #NavidAfkari‘s execution, you should say ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!https://t.co/0LzVhJvM29 — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) September 12, 2020

#NavidAfkari, executed this morning, was brutally tortured by the mullahs’ regime and forced to confess to crimes he did not commit. It is high time for the world to end its appeasement & stand alongside the Iranian people. You can’t have it both ways.https://t.co/aGNsJCiCEI — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) September 12, 2020

#NavidAfkari had repeatedly emphasized his innocence. He was tortured by authorities to confess to crimes he did not commit. Is it not time to finally hold this genocidal regime accountable? How many more have to be executed?#نوید_افکاری pic.twitter.com/XdqQOEyWvS — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) September 12, 2020