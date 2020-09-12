Iran executes wrestling champion despite worldwide pleas

By
M. Dowling
-
0

The Iranian regime executed wrestling champion Navid Afkari on Saturday despite a global outcry including a public plea by President Trump.

His mother had called out for help on Friday. Navid and his brothers were arrested for protesting the regime.

He was brutally tortured before he died in this terrorist regime.

Remember when former President Obama and his Democrats attempted to give hegemony in the Middle East to this terror nation? President Trump meanwhile is forming agreements with Arab nations and Israel to stand strong against the evil Mullahs.

If Biden wins, he will jump back into the terrible nuclear deal and award more power to Iran’s Mullahs.

Iran tortured and executed a wrestling champion because he opposed the regime. Meanwhile, communists are violently trying to overthrow our government and nothing much happens to them. We should send them to Iran.

They are refusing to turn the body over to the family.

 

