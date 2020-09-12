Far-far-left will get the vote out

Another far-far-left group is activated They call themselves the NC Poor Peoples’ Campaign and they are calling people to their ‘Moral Monday” program. It’s really a get out the vote plan. They are calling for a moral revival and will “empower poor and low-income people not only to vote but also to protect their rights and the rights of others to cast a ballot.”

It’s led by communistic people, Dr. William Barber and Rev. Dr. Liz Theocharis, Caitlin Swain of Forward Justice, and Sherrilyn Ifill of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. They are going to train them on how to treat aggressive poll watchers [poll watchers who find fraud?].

Hopefully, someone is monitoring this training.

Leftists know how to get the vote out, especially the illegal vote.

Pastor Barber is the one who says socialism [communism] is in the Bible and the Constitution.

In New York, we are getting notices from the USPS reminding us to request our mail-in ballots. It was only sent to my address, with no name. It states: Request your mail-in ballot (often called “absentee ballot”) at least 15 days before Election Day.

Since when is a mail-in ballot an absentee ballot? They’re equating the two and it’s wrong.

There will be a lot of corruption, especially in the blue states and Ohio, which is run by a Democrat who pretends he’s a Republican.