Iran Installs & Starts “Cascades of Advanced Centrifuges”

Iran recently said they have Israel right where they want it, and now they are installing and starting cascades of advanced centrifuges. Iran has started up new cascades of advanced centrifuges and plans to install others in the coming weeks after facing criticism over its nuclear program.

The U.S. called the moves “nuclear escalations.” The US is incredibly useless with this president.

Spinning up new centrifuges further advances Iran’s nuclear program, which already enriches uranium at near-weapons-grade levels and boasts a stockpile enough for several nuclear bombs if it chooses to pursue them.

The IAEA said its inspectors verified Monday that Iran had begun feeding uranium into three cascades of advanced IR-4 and IR-6 centrifuges at its Natanz enrichment facility. Cascades are a group of centrifuges that spin uranium gas together to enrich the uranium more quickly.

So far, Iran has been enriching uranium in those cascades up to 2% purity. Iran already enriches uranium up to 60%, a short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels of 90%.

ALARM BELLS!

IRAN INSTALLING AND STARTING CASCADES OF ADVANCED CENTRIFUGES!https://t.co/oLqxdidp0r — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) June 14, 2024

Are we heading for World War III? It’s a disaster. The expert interviewed in the clip below is pro-Ukraine and wants them to win, as we all do. However, he explains why allowing Ukraine to use US long-range missiles to fire into Russia is a catastrophic decision.

Watch:

Let’s not forget that things are heating up in Taiwan as well.17

During the 2020 debate Biden declares that he will make Russia, Iran, and China pay for their election interference. Apparently Biden’s words didn’t scare anyone. If China takes Taiwan, it will be a Biden trifecta. pic.twitter.com/Bxu1HBkYWe — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 13, 2024

Related