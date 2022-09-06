Iran Seeks Weapons of Mass Destruction as Dem Nuke Deal Closes In

As Biden plans a nuclear deal giving Iran more than a hundred billion dollars in sanctions relief, Iran seeks technology for weapons of mass destruction through espionage in Sweden and Germany.

SWEDEN

An 80-page Swedish intelligence report indicates that Iran “conducts industrial espionage. It’s primarily aimed at Swedish high-tech industry and Swedish products that can be used in a nuclear weapons program,” Fox News reports.

Iran is attempting to secure illicit nuclear technology for weapons of mass destruction. These weapons can fit onto their missiles. The Democrat nuke deal ignores missiles.

According to the Swedish Security Service Yearbook report released in March, which covers 2021, “Iran also conducts industrial espionage such as primarily aimed at Swedish high-tech industry and Swedish products that can be used in a nuclear weapons program.”

It added, “Iranian intelligence officers act, among other things, under diplomatic cover in Sweden.”

This is as Joe Biden, and his EU tag-alongs are close to a final nuclear deal that would give Iran sanctions relief worth more billions, perhaps hundreds of billions.

The deal will not the Iran nuclear program and provides poor enforcement. It also has a breakout period in the end. The regime can expand terrorism with the money the deal will provide.

The Swedish report’s findings are similar to the assessment of Iran’s alleged illegal activity in Sweden in 2020. According to the 2020 report, Tehran was dedicated to its efforts to secure nuclear weapons, materials, and technology. “Iran is investing heavy resources in this area, and some of the resources are used in Sweden,” it read.

GERMANY

Germany has also reported on Iran’s efforts to secure technology for its nuclear and ballistic missile programs to use in mass destruction.

In June, Germany’s Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution released a report that stated, “The German domestic intelligence agencies were able to identify a significant increase in the proliferation-related procurement attempts by Iran for its nuclear program.”

They seek “the procurement of know-how and products for the development and production of weapons of mass destruction and delivery technologies [missiles].”

The Iranian regime is pursuing “one of the largest missile programs in the Middle East,” the report stated. “Iran is accused of supplying rockets and drone technology to the Houthi rebels in Yemen, among others, who use them against the United Arab Emirates and its allies.”

The Biden nuke deal doesn’t even address any of that. The nuke deal basically funds terrorism. It doesn’t even delay anything because Iran doesn’t abide by any deals.

