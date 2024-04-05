Swamp Critter Karl Rove “Sounds Like Merrick Garland”

The clip below begins with MC Rove Karl Rove having a great time at a White House correspondents swamp party in 2007. Rove is the architect of the George W. campaign and the Iraq war.

The clip continues with him telling Democrats what they should do to win this November.

Rove used to get on Fox with his whiteboard to tell the audience what would happen in the elections, and he was always wrong whenever I watched him.

Watch the clip and hear Greg Kelly’s remarks.

“If they were smart,” Rove said, “they’d take the January 6th and go hard at it, and they would say he wants to pardon these people who attacked our Capitol. I worked in that building as a young man. To me, the Congress of the United States is one of the great examples of the strength of our democracy [it’s a Republic] and a jewel of the Constitution.

“And what those people did when they violently attacked the Capitol in order to stop a constitutionally mandated meeting of the Congress to accept the results of the Electoral College is a stain on our history. Every one of those sons of a ******* who did that, we ought to find them, try them, and send them to jail.”

He’s so superior. January 6 was the most exaggerated riot in US history. Mostly, it was a peaceful rally. Never once has he or any of his friends mentioned the murder of Ashley Babbitt or any of the lies that were spread about what happened on J6. How can Donald Trump deal with these swamp critters?

“They’re Thugs!”

“One of the critical mistakes made in this campaign,”Rove continued, “is that Donald Trump has now said I’m going to pardon those people because they’re hostages. No, they’re not. They’re thugs. Some of them had automatic weapons at a hotel in Virginia, hoping to be able to be called up. We had people saying, Where’s Nancy Pelosi?

“We had people who were, you know, taking desks. I’m sitting at the desk of the Speaker of the House and attempting to, you know, find people in order to bring them to justice and saying to them, yelling at the police, kill them, kill them all. And so why Trump has done this is beyond me.”

He wasn’t telling the truth, but he probably didn’t bother to find out the truth.

“I’m a Republican,” said the phony swamp RINO. “I don’t want to have a Democrat president; I want to have a Republican president, but we’re facing, as a country, a decision and, you know, everybody gets to make it as to what kind of leadership we’re going to have, and to me, it is a mistake on the part of the Trump campaign to allow the president’s impulses to identify himself with the people who assaulted the Capitol rather than people who stand for law and order.”

Watch for commentary:

Related