Iran Warns of a “Preemptive Action” in the Coming Hours

Israel is allegedly delaying the invasion of Gaza because they are worried about Hezbollah in the north. Israel evacuated 28 towns in the north.

The Ayatollah has sent out mixed messages. He called for all his proxies to attack Israel on one hand and then walked it back on another.

Iran’s official international broadcasting radio network posted on X: “The Victory of God is near.”

Iran’s foreign minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, warned of a “preemptive action” in the coming hours. The foreign minister also recently threatened a “huge earthquake” in Israel if they continue to attack the Gaza Strip.

“I know about the scenarios that Hezbollah has put in place. Any step the resistance will take will cause a huge earthquake in the Zionist entity.”

“I want to warn the war criminals and those who support this entity before it’s too late to stop the crimes against civilians in Gaza because it might be too late in a few hours,” said Amirabdollahian

Ironically, Hamas won’t let civilians leave for safety.

The US picked about 2,000 troops to go to defend Israel.

Israel doesn’t need 2,000 troops. They need the US to restore sanctions and pressure Iran and Qatar. By removing the sanctions, the US allowed Iran to make a killing selling oil, $80 billion so far, according to some reports.

Stratfor reported this evening:

“A series of Iranian warnings indicate a growing risk of the Israel-Hamas war expanding beyond its current geographic scope, with Tehran able to use multiple mechanisms to attack Israel and the West – if it chooses.

“Al Jazeera reported that while visiting the Qatari capital of Doha on Oct. 15, Amirabdollahian told Qatar’s emir that if Israel did not cease its attacks against Gazans, ”no one can guarantee that the situation will be under control and the scope of fighting won’t expand.”

At the same time, we have open borders and Nazis running around our colleges. We also have a proxy war with Russia.

