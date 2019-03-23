Iranian Christian Denied Asylum in UK Since Christianity Is Too Violent

An Iranian Christian was denied asylum in Great Britain after a government official in the Home Office used the Bible to argue that Christianity was violent, denying the refugee’s request.

The man wrote in his request he had converted to Christianity because it is a peaceful faith. However, the Independent reports Britain’s Home Office’s refusal letter cited Bible passages that they claim proves it’s “inconsistent” with his claim.

The man’s caseworker tweeted he’d never seen anything like this used as a reason to refuse asylum.

Immigration Caseworker Nathan Stevens said, “Whatever your views on faith, how can a government official arbitrarily pick bits out of a holy book and then use them to trash someone’s heartfelt reason for coming to a personal decision to follow another faith?”

Lawyers and campaigners said the case demonstrated a “distortion of logic” and a “reckless” approach to asylum seekers’ lives, stemming from a tendency by the department to “come up with any reason they can to refuse” cases.

They claim they have used other absurd reasons in the past, but this is a new one.