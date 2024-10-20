The Persistance Is Signing Up Amish Folk in Pennsylvania

The Federal government is harassing the Amish for selling raw milk and other organic foods and remedies. The government claimed they might have E-Coli. That was not the case, but they continued the harassment.

Armed federal agents who went to Miller’s Organic Farm demanded the farm cease its operations immediately. The authorities also ordered $300,000 in fines, an amount enough to put the small, family-owned farm out of business.

The family raises crops and cattle naturally. The Feds want to destroy their farm because of this.

Mr. Amos Miller, an Amish farmer, feeds 4,000 people in his club. The government wants him to do it their way with chemicals and government regulations.

The government is making an example of him. By selling privately, he can avoid the government’s regulations.

Amos doesn’t even use fertilizer or gasoline. He’s too successful.

Some believe the government is attacking him because large corporations are buying up farms and taking over. They can’t let him survive.

So, now they might vote, something they don’t really do.

There are 80,000 Amish in Pennsylvania who could vote.


