The Federal government is harassing the Amish for selling raw milk and other organic foods and remedies. The government claimed they might have E-Coli. That was not the case, but they continued the harassment.

Armed federal agents who went to Miller’s Organic Farm demanded the farm cease its operations immediately. The authorities also ordered $300,000 in fines, an amount enough to put the small, family-owned farm out of business.

The family raises crops and cattle naturally. The Feds want to destroy their farm because of this.

Mr. Amos Miller, an Amish farmer, feeds 4,000 people in his club. The government wants him to do it their way with chemicals and government regulations.

The government is making an example of him. By selling privately, he can avoid the government’s regulations.

Amos doesn’t even use fertilizer or gasoline. He’s too successful.

Some believe the government is attacking him because large corporations are buying up farms and taking over. They can’t let him survive.

So, now they might vote, something they don’t really do.

Just registered 2 members of the Amish community to vote. There are 80,000 Amish in Pennsylvania. We are actively pursuing the Amish vote, which could literally save the country (& globe). CC: Great American Outdoor Show, Pennsylvania pic.twitter.com/BLVNAhMeHh — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) February 5, 2024

Wow. Life is awesome. We just delivered 200 voter registration + mail-in ballot applications to an Amish businessman that said he will get as many of his community as he can to register. @DiligentDenizen sparked this conversation & made it happen. Lancaster County, PA pic.twitter.com/fiIgmMQihE — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) October 11, 2024

This isn’t Grok. This isn’t artificial intelligence. This is a real Pennsylvania Amish registered voter, who is voting for Trump this November. We’re courting the Amish vote. Thank you for all of your work, Tricia. ➡️ @traulbach pic.twitter.com/OnZW5NP7wS — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) October 9, 2024

The Amish are being harassed by the Govt in Pennsylvania, so their resolve is to get registered and vote for the candidate that is running to ensure their’s and the American people’s freedoms aren’t stripped away THE AMISH ARE VOTING FOR TRUMP % pic.twitter.com/t2T0nVhXlR — @Chicago1Ray (@Chicago1Ray) September 22, 2024

There are 80,000 Amish in Pennsylvania who could vote.

WATCH: @TuckerCarlson invited Rebel News USA reporter @LoffredoJeremy to be a guest on his top-rated show to discuss the U.S. government’s targeting of an Amish farmer in Pennsylvania. PETITION: https://t.co/jUIvrWtlpY MORE: https://t.co/S5jStPTEwspic.twitter.com/DdqPOWZxXu — Rebel News USA (@RebelNews_USA) August 23, 2022