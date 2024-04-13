Iran’s Ominous Message on Missile Video: 400 Seconds to Israel

Iranian state media claims they have launched their first round of “ballistic” missiles at Israel. Iran is a terrorist state, and they do everything possible to terrorize. This would never have happened if Donald Trump had been in office. In fact, I can’t think of a president who would have been caught like this. Democrats gave us a figurehead, and now we are moving closer to World War III.

Biden’s weakness is the impetus for this. Let’s not forget our borders are open to our enemies.

We would have been much safer if Joe Biden had stayed in Rehobeth. He is literally destroying the world.

An ominous message on the video below of a missile launch: 400 Seconds to Israel.

Iran has launched more than 100 drones toward Israel, according to an Israeli military official, in retaliation for an Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus earlier this month.

According to the US National Security Council, the attack is “likely to unfold over a number of hours.”

US air defense systems in the Middle East have intercepted Iranian drones, according to two US officials.

The sources did not specify how the US intercepted the drones and where.

“Israeli intelligence has detected the launch of dozens of drones and cruise missiles from Iran and Iraq,” the NYT reported.

Iran has fired multiple drones and cruise missiles toward Israel, escalating fears of wider conflict in the region.

The Israeli military revealed the drones had been launched in a statement late on Saturday night, stressing that they would take several hours to arrive.

Shortly after, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards confirmed the strike, which they have dubbed ‘Operation True Promise,’ adding that it had also launched missiles against specific targets in Israel. Neighboring Jordan declared a state of emergency following the launch.

Israel’s top-rated Channel 12 TV reported that Iran had launched a total of around 100 drones and cruise missiles at Israeli targets on Saturday and that some were shot down over Syria or Jordan.

“Our defensive systems are deployed; we are ready for any defensive or offensive scenario. The State of Israel is strong, the IDF is strong, and the public is strong.

“We appreciate the US standing alongside Israel and the support of Britain, France and many other countries. We have determined a clear principle: Whoever harms us, we will harm them. We will defend ourselves against any threat and do so level-headedly and with determination.”

Multiple neighboring countries have closed their airspaces following the launch of the attack, including Lebanon and Jordan.

IRAN has posted a video of their HYPERSONIC MISSILES with the ominous message: “400 SECONDS TO ISRAEL.” pic.twitter.com/wwn6R1reuO — Jackson Hinkle (@jacksonhinklle) April 13, 2024

Land-Attack Cruise Missiles have been spotted Flying over the Wasit Region of Eastern Iraq towards Israel. pic.twitter.com/gaE5Lb9t6e — Shunya (@Shunyaa00) April 13, 2024

BREAKING: FIRST BATCH OF DRONES HAVE ENTERED ISRAELI AIRSPACE pic.twitter.com/Z4rtZaNwUx — Billa Bhaiii (@BillaBhaiii) April 13, 2024

