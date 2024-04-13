Most of the Hamas Hostages Are Probably Deceased

As reported, Hamas can’t come up with 40 Israeli hostages out of the 253 kidnapped. As part of the negotiations, Hamas was supposed to release forty hostages. They say they don’t know where the hostages are.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

“Fears are rising over the fate of the remaining hostages held in Gaza after Hamas said it was unsure whether it could bring forth 40 Israeli civilian captives as part of a U.S.-backed cease-fire proposal, according to officials familiar with the negotiations.”

“Around 130 remaining hostages taken in the attack are still in Gaza. Of those, Israeli officials have publicly confirmed that 34 are dead, but Israeli and American officials estimate privately that the number of deaths could be much higher,” the business daily added.

Israel withdrew most of its army, and now Hamas is demanding a ceasefire so they can locate the hostages.

The negotiated deal includes 40 hostages for 900 Palestinians, including convicted kidnappers and terrorists. The deal is terrible, and Hamas is demanding a lot more.

Of the 253 hostages, 105 civilians were released from Hamas captivity during a weeklong truce in late November, and four hostages were released before that. Three hostages have been rescued by troops alive, and the bodies of 12 hostages have also been recovered, including three mistakenly killed by the Israeli military.

Hamas won’t hand over a list of hostages they still have in their control, possibly because they don’t even have forty.

CBS News quoted Israeli sources Thursday, confirming “Hamas can’t locate dozens of hostages taken during the Oct. 7 attacks.”

Hamas are terrorists, and everything they do is for maximum terror. There is a sad possibility that most are deceased, as the US and Israel privately agree.

