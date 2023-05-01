Ireland Does Stalin! Imprisoned for “Hate Speech” on Your Phone

According to a soon-to-be hate speech law in Ireland, you could be imprisoned for having hateful material on your phone. Ireland’s new hate speech law amounts to the prosecution of thought crimes. If you’re caught, you must prove you wouldn’t use it.

It’s very vague, and there is no definition of “hate” speech. It could be applied any way a person in power wants to apply it.

It’s amazing how politicians think they can take control of every aspect of your life under the guise of safety and security.

Imprisoned for Speech on Your Phone

Twitter chief Elon Musk has criticized Ireland’s proposed new hate crime legislation – calling it a “massive” attack on freedom of speech, reports Extra.ie.

Last week the hate crime legislation passed through the Dáil. It will now be debated and scrutinized by the Seanad before becoming law later this year.

Dr. Jordan Peterson believes Canada’s bill C-11 is the camel’s nose under the tent, and they will end up in the same place.

The Bill

Ireland is about to pass one of the most radical hate speech bills yet. Merely possessing “hateful” material on your devices is enough to face prison time. Not only that, but the burden of proof is shifted to the accused, who is expected to prove they didn’t intend to use the… https://t.co/DA41PEfvbt pic.twitter.com/UGKWzz66kM — Keith Woods (@KeithWoodsYT) April 28, 2023

Ireland’s Colleges and Universities Are Breeding Grounds

As in the US, colleges and universities are breeding grounds of progressive activists who fight for controlled speech. Public debate is now harassment.

Young America’s Foundation published an article by the co-founders of Free Speech Ireland:

“Professors openly praise Marx, while demonising conservatives and their new favourite enemy, populists.

“Everyone who can be slotted into the category of conservative or populist, among others, is now a backward, intolerant, bigoted Nazi to name but a few of their attractive buzzwords. The refusal of guest speakers who are deemed to be too controversial or who hold “offensive views” is now common across Irish universities.

“It’s bad. Very bad.”

The Media Loves the Silencing

Donald Trump Jr has taken aim at Ireland’s proposed new hate speech legislation, labeling it “insane”. “It’s insane what’s happening in the ‘free world’.” He was responding to a tweet by an opponent of the legislation who described it as “radical”. The Twitter user wrote: “Ireland is about to pass one of the most radical hate speech bills yet. Merely possessing ‘hateful’ material on your devices is enough to face prison time. “Not only that, but the burden of proof is shifted to the accused, who is expected to prove they didn’t intend to use the material to ‘spread hate’. This clause is so radical that even the Trotskyist People Before Profit opposed it as a flagrant violation of civil liberties. Dark times.” The updated legislation will add a “demonstration test”, where prosecutors can rely on the use of hostile or prejudiced slurs, gestures or symbols at the time of offending, in order to make it easier to secure prosecutions, reports Ireland Independent. Ireland has a hate speech law, but they want one with more teeth in it. A justice minister Helen McEntee said they need more convictions for hate speech. Peoples’ feelings are being hurt and they want everyone safe. The Ministers complained that they only got 50 convictions for hate crimes last year. They want to define “incitement to hatred” depending on the case so they can get more convictions or worse penalties. The Independent Reports, Favoring the Legislation McEntee said the new law would allow hate to be taken into account. She added it would lead to a tougher penalty on conviction, The Independent reports. “So this is where a person intentionally says something, does something that would incite another person to hate that person or group of people, or to to commit violence against them,” she said. “We are changing that to someone intentionally or recklessly because sometimes you can say something, and you might say ‘I didn’t mean it’, but if you still carry through knowing that your intentions may have had those consequences, then that is what we’re looking at here.” [Those are subjective words and the changes are meaningless. The law puts all the power in the hands of their rulers.] The legislation will cover “all forms of media”, including print, radio, social media, and online publisher,” said the Minister.

