“Completely Lawless!” Everything Mayorkas Does Is “Intentional”

Everything DHS Chief Mayorkas is doing is “intentional,” Rep. Green said, and Republicans are organizing around this issue. Matthew Kolken said there is also no enforcement internally. Biden removed deportations from the docket. “It is completely lawless,” says Mr. Kolken.

Rep. Mark Green (R-TN) is the House Homeland defense committee chair. He says that everything being done at the border is “intentional.”

He said that Republicans are organizing.

“Every single thing Alejandro Mayorkas is doing is to speed more people into this country … It’s intentional,” Green said at a press event where the GOP leadership introduced their pro-American immigration reforms.

“The more you incentivize people, the bigger the wave will be. And all the processing centers do is provide more incentive [for migrants to say] — “Oh, the door is even more open — all I got to do is get a coyote from the drug cartel to fill out my CBP One app for me.”

“I’m sure they’re paying another little extra fee to get that done.

“Every single thing Alejandro Mayorkas is doing is to speed more people into this country. You take a look at his budget. It’s intentional. They cut CBP and put billions more into a contingency fund to bring more people into the country. This is intentional!

That’s true; 700,000 to 1,000,000 people are reportedly waiting on the border for Title 42 to be dropped because they know the truth.

“And the drug cartels are seizing the day to get more fentanyl in here and make more money. And you ask the parents of that little baby – how many of you have children? — [who] was crawling around on the floor of a [rental apartment] in Florida. The tenant before had fentanyl — [now] a little baby was dead. Every single American is at risk for these ridiculous open-door policies.

He said they’ve “had enough” and are saying “no more.” Unfortunately, none of these bills will pass.

Rep. Green wants Mayorkas impeached.



Despite the lies we get from DHS head Mayorkas, the border is not secure, and we do not have operational control. Cartels have operational control.

🚨🚨🚨 BREAKING: Border Patrol Chief Ortiz contradicts Secretary Mayorkas and admits the truth: DHS does NOT have operational control over our southern border. pic.twitter.com/YmpVy0t6c1 — Rep. Mark Green (@RepMarkGreen) March 15, 2023

Biden Is Removing Deportation Cases from the Docket

Immigration lawyer Matthew Kolken wrote on Twitter, “In addition to not having operational control of the southern border, Biden is not enforcing the immigration law in the interior of the country, and he is removing deportation cases from the immigration court’s active docket. It is completely lawless.”

Mr. Kolken is also the Former Elected Director of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, National Board of Governors.

Mayorkas keeps lying.

Fact Check: US Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz has stated that we do not have “operational control” of the southern border. @BPUnion https://t.co/kkYpJv6moz — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) April 27, 2023

