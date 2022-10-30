Trudeau, a Prince of the WEF, Will Control Canadian Internet with Bill C-11

The Trudeau Bill C-11 is an authoritarian law that will tell Canadians what they can watch on the Internet. It regulates user content and hides content it doesn’t like on YouTube, Rumble, and other platforms. It forces streaming services to serve up content the government likes and shadow ban services it doesn’t like. Every service becomes the CBC. These rules will be applied to Facebook too.

the unelectable and unaccountable would have unprecedented power.

It’s the last chance to stop it, and continue free speech on the Internet. If our neighbor to the north loses free speech, it will embolden the Left currently trampling over US constitutional rights, beginning with the 1st and 2nd Amendments.

Watch:

SILENCING INTERNET SPEECH

The law was presented as protecting content creators, but like a Mussolini, Trudeau is actually silencing speech.

Winnepeg Free Press warns “it’s clear PM Trudeau doesn’t care about Canadian content creators. It invades Canadians’ privacy and lessens ability to hold the government accountable by influencing what they can see or say online.

Their rationale for it has been “thoroughly debunked.

C-11 force-feeds domestic viewers content from You Tube and Tiktok they may have no interest in and lower click rates, leading the platforms to deprioritize Canadian content beyond Canada. More than 80% of Canadian content on platforms like YouTube are enjoyed by foreigners.

Content might fare a little better in Canada but it will fail around the world, the Free Press states.

The Trudeau government claims Censorship Bill C-11 will help Canadian content creators and preserve their role for the future.

The Toronto Sun notes that Canadians from all walks of life are calling on the Senate to kibosh the Trudeau government’s censorship bill.

TENS OF THOUSANDS ARE WRITING LETTERS

Last week, a letter from over 40,000 Canadian content-creators urged senators to reject Bill C-11 in its current form. They see it as a very dangerous piece of legislation.

Digital First Canada, a group representing tens of thousands of small-time Canadian content creators, sent a letter to every senator, warning Bill C-11 could kill the careers of the very artists the Trudeau government claims it wants to help.

“Right now, our livelihoods are at risk,” reads the letter. And it notes the government rammed Bill C-11 through the House of Commons without any room for debate or amendments. “Earlier this year, over 40,000 creators and users raised our voices in the House and through letters to defend our digital businesses against these changes. We were ignored.”

Trudeau, a Prince of the World Economic Forum, wants to ensure that Canadians believe as he believes. As is the United States, Canadians are heading for a Hellscape of totalitarianism. People don’t need the government to pick and choose what they can see.

Related