Whoa! Magette Wade Blasts Jamie Raskin Mid-Elon Bashing

African prosperity activist Magette Wade, born in Senegal and raised in France, let Rep. Jamie Raskin have it at a hearing about overregulation. She said that overregulation is destroying Africa.

“As an entrepreneur, my time is valuable. I came here because I thought we were going to talk about the regulatory state and why it matters. So you need to make up your mind on that.”

“My continent, Africa, is the poorest region in the world today because it happens to be the most over-regulated region in the world. So, if you don’t see the value of over-regulated… wait until this country becomes like most African countries.”

Wade strongly believes in the free markets.

Raskin, son of a communist professor, decided to use the hearing to bash Elon Musk.

