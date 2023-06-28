Irish Pass Horrendous Hate Speech Laws & Push Prayer Zones

The Irish Criminal Justice (Incitement to Violence or Hatred and Hate Offences) Act 2022 updated an existing 1989 law. The rationale behind this update stems from the government’s priority to erode the freedom of the majority of their citizens in exchange for protecting the fragile feelings of marginalized communities, including individuals of different races, religions, persons with disabilities, and those identifying as LGBTQ.

It addresses so-called “hate crimes,” criminalizes the denial or trivialization of genocide, and extends protections to encompass gender identity and disability.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said hate speech is differentiated from freedom of speech. Hate speech is to “silence and instill fear.”

No, McEntee, hate speech laws are intended to “silence and instill fear.”

They will try to define hate as intentional, reckless, violent, or just plain hate. If the victims are targeted for age, ability, ethnicity, religion, nationality, sexual orientation, or gender, they will be protected.

Straight White Christians will not be protected – clearly.

Prosecutors can use hostile slurs, gestures, or symbols as evidence.

The Prohibition of Incitement to Hatred Act, enacted in 1989, criminalizes the communication of threatening, abusive, or insulting material likely to incite hatred against a group of people. However, individuals can currently defend themselves against charges by claiming they did not intend to promote hatred based on their lack of knowledge or reason to suspect the content’s nature. The new law disallows them from using lack of intent as a defense.

It gets worse.

Other legislation will establish designated zones across Ireland where prayer is prohibited, as depicted in the accompanying map. The proposed legislation, often called the “anti-prayer zone” law, seeks to create designated areas where public prayer would be prohibited.

Anyone repeatedly protesting outside medical centers that provide abortions could face a €2,500 fine or six months in prison.

Once the totalitarians get a hold of you, it only gets worse. They can never be satisfied. Resist now.

the Irish government wanted to crack down on social media users who opposed immigration policies. And then there is the proposal to eliminate 65,000 cows to address climate change.

SOME ARE PROTESTING ANTI-PRAYER ZONES

Green Party Senator Pauline O’Reilly wants to limit free speech to keep everyone safe. The Irish government wanted to crack down on social media users who opposed immigration policies.

And then there is the proposal to eliminate 65,000 cows to address climate change. Ireland is all farms. That’s there reason for existing.

Bishop Denis Brennan of Ferns attributed the harsh restrictions to an “unwillingness or inability in Ireland to appreciate the value of religion or spirituality” during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I share the pain of many in Ireland at present as public worship is still not permitted,” the bishop told Ireland’s Sunday Independent on April 4.

“I think this reality is worthy of attention and reflection at this time,” he said. In a similar statement, Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan of Waterford and Lismore protested government discrimination against people of faith, saying on March 31 that the spiritual well-being of the Irish was being “eroded” because of ongoing bans on worship. They don’t even allow public worship. I doubt His Holiness, Pope Francis, will have a thing to say about this.

