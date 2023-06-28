Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks Could Take Place in July

Potential comprehensive peace talks are planned with Russia, Ukraine, and various other state actors. According to the German state TV channel ARD, they could occur as soon as July.

Jake Sullivan and Victoria Nuland plan to lead a diplomatic offensive on behalf of Ukraine. Knowing those two will be involved gives it no chance of success.

Why would Russia negotiate with them? They are trying to topple his government.

Despite what the media tells you, Ukraine is not winning the war. Their people are dying in record numbers, and our foreign policy on their behalf is a complete failure. Russia is closer to China than ever, forming a dangerous coalition against us.

Last Thursday, the Financial Times reported that Sullivan and high-ranking State Department official Victoria Nuland would head a “diplomatic offensive” at Ukraine’s request. Their purported objective was to convince the ‘Global South powers to scale back their relations with Russia.

They want the “neutral” BRICS nations like China, India, Brazil, and South Africa to join the U.S. effort.

That was a failure out of the box. Pursuing it makes us look ridiculous.

Meanwhile, taking to Facebook on Sunday, the head of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, Aleksey Danilov, wrote that he would not rule out Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s participation in future peace talks involving Russia.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, for his part, on Thursday urged both Kiev and Moscow to compromise and engage in peace negotiations. He also suggested that parties not involved in the ongoing conflict would be best suited to mediate between the two belligerents.

Russia said they are willing to engage in peace talks with no conditions. Zelensky said Russia has to first withdraw from all Ukrainian lands they occupy. That won’t happen.

We need peace. The price is too high if this continues. Ria Novosti, a Kremlin outlet, warns of nuclear war.

Bit of an ominous item on the front page of the RIA Novosti website pic.twitter.com/ZRDum0v8QY — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) June 26, 2023

Another ominous passage in the item pic.twitter.com/AjjGyhgEqB — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) June 26, 2023

Related