The AG Lied? US Attorney Investigating Hunter Was Blocked

According to the New York Times, the claims of two IRS whistleblowers who said that David Weiss, the US attorney investigating Hunter, was indeed blocked from bringing substantive charges against Hunter Biden in Washington and California.

David Weiss reached out to prosecutors in the Central District of California and Washington, DC, to investigate tax fraud by Hunter Biden. Both districts rejected his request.

The assertion from The Times makes statements from Attorney General Merrick Garland untrue. Garland told Sen. Chuck Grassley at a hearing in March that David Weiss had full authority to investigate Hunter Biden.

It means he lied under oath. David Weiss also recently lied, but the two whistleblowers have six witnesses.

Who lied?

“If it comes true what the I.R.S. whistleblower is saying, we’re going to start impeachment inquiries on the attorney general (Merrick Garland),” Speaker McCarthy has said.

Also, Democrats are angry that Hunter is making public appearances everywhere, even at a US state dinner. They know how it looks after suffering no penalty for crimes that others go to prison for.

Bidenistas seem to think having him attend is better, especially now.

