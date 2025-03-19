Judge Blocks EPA from Retrieving Gold Bars Thrown Off the Biden Titanic

By
M Dowling
-
2
58

On Tuesday, a federal DC judge from a family of Jamaican Marxists blocked the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) from terminating grants that were part of a $20 billion climate funding program created by the previous administration. As one employee described it, the grants were sent out willy-nilly like gold bars off the Titanic.

In a 23-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan issued a temporary restraining order to prevent the EPA from terminating grants awarded to three environmental groups—Climate United, Coalition for Green Capital, and Power Forward Communities—and block Citibank from transferring the funds back to the government.

The court ruling explained that the EPA was terminating the grants due to multiple ongoing investigations into “programmatic waste, fraud, and abuse and conflict of interest.”

Chutkan wants the EPA to prove they have done something wrong.

In a March 11 statement, Zeldin said the EPA had conducted a “comprehensive review” and identified “material deficiencies which pose an unacceptable risk to the lawful execution of these grants.”

“This scheme was the first of its kind in EPA history,” Zeldin said in a video on Feb. 13. “It was purposefully designed to obligate all of the money in a rushed job with reduced oversight.”


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz