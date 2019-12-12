Irresponsible Rep. Tlaib Blamed Jersey City Killings on White Supremacy

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, employing her typical irresponsible approach to everything, blamed the Jersey City killings on white supremacy.

She deleted the tweet without explanation.

Officials confirmed Wednesday that the attackers were linked to a black supremacist group, the Black Hebrew Israelites, a law enforcement official told The New York Times.

The cult is the same group that harassed the Covington Schoolboys, calling them crackers among other vulgar comments. They are black supremacists and they are not Israelites in any way.

The Southern Poverty Law Center says they are likely to target, Jewish people, white people, and police.

The group associates with hater Louis Farrakhan.

@RashidaTlaib labeled the shooting attack in NJ as “white supremacy.” When she was informed that it was not caused by white supremacists… She took down her post. Why? Unless she can politicize antisemitism, it is not worth posting. pic.twitter.com/9lXQj1iApo — Yoni Michanie (@YoniMichanie) December 12, 2019

While we are on it, the officials in Jersey City can’t seem to figure out this was a hate crime and a terror attack. Political correctness strikes again.

Here are the ‘white supremacists’ Tlaib is afraid of, David Anderson and Francine Graham:

Why did she lose interest in the Jersey City attack? Doesn’t she care about these murdered people? Why doesn’t she tweet about this anti-police, anti-Semitic act? Could it be because she doesn’t really give a damn about Jewish people???