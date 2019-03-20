IRS Takes Your Money & Sends It to Grifters & Criminals in Foreign Lands

In one decade, illegal aliens sent $120 billion from the U.S. to their home countries , mostly to three countries in Central America, and it is money that was not taxed. That is money stolen from our economy. Taxpayers also support children or imaginary children who don’t even live in the Unites States in the form of tax credits.

About 100,000 people will be caught coming into the country illegally this month. By the end of the year, we will take in — in this one year — one-and-a-half times the population of Vermont.

The people coming in are lying, forging IDs, they get to roam freely around this country, and they get to drain our systems as they take jobs from Americans.

You will love this next one.

STEALING TAX MONEY

They also fill out paperwork to get child tax credits for children who don’t even live in this country. No one even checks to see if the children exist or if they are their children. The new tax laws allow you to get up to $2000 per child. Illegal aliens are the ones who are collecting this money for the most part, for however many children, without even paying a dime in taxes in most cases.

There are two programs that provide free money, the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and the Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC). They provide cash payments to low-income parents who pay no income tax and who often fail to have a valid Social Security number.

Illegal aliens collect without having a social security number. They get a tax identification number (ITN) to pay taxes, only they aren’t paying taxes.

The lobbyists for banks are responsible for this abomination according to Dennis Michael Lynch. They pushed for this so the aliens would put their money in the bank. Because aliens have this number, they are supposed to pay taxes, but that’s not what’s happening.

They get child tax credits even if they don’t pay a dime in taxes.

There is a loophole in the tax law for ‘additional child’. The illegals can claim any child who lives in another country because no one will check if they cheat.

The IRS makes the fraud easy for grifters and criminals by giving them an ITN number and sending checks to their home countries.

The earned income tax credit is a welfare payment. People who don’t earn above a certain level, and that includes people working off the books and not working, get a refund they didn’t earn on their taxes at the expense of the US federal taxpayer.

Corrupt tax preparers help make this criminal fraud work. Even when the IRS finds the “errors”, they have no power to do anything about it. The money is simply gone.

USA, CASH COW FOR GRIFTERS

It’s now a worldwide “cash cow for grifters”.

The IRS is taking our money and sending it to foreign countries. In one case, they sent 24,000 checks to one address. No one cares and no one is checking for this fraud. All the useless Congress would have to do is close this loophole and they won’t do it. It’s been going on for years. The Sentinel has reported this a number of times. CBS has run reports.

Congress, the IRS, everyone knows it’s happening but no one is doing a thing. The new tax law was supposed to eliminate this but apparently didn’t.

Source: Dennis Michael Lynch

