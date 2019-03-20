Kamala Will Prosecute Trump If Elected, Doesn’t Seem to Need Evidence

Democrat candidates want to win the presidency in 2020 and they will say and do anything to make it happen. They will even promise to prosecute the President and try to put him in jail whether there is evidence or not. Kamala Harris promised to prosecute him while she chatted with Jimmy Kimmel last night.

Cory Booker says he will not pardon the President, for what we can’t say.

What does it matter? Crazy Dems say we will all be dead in 12 years anyway.

Last night on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’, Kamala Harris explained that if she won the presidency, she would indeed prosecute Trump.

She boasted of her work as a prosecutor preparing her for this moment in time.

“I also believe that what voters are going to want is they are going to want that there is someone who has the proven ability to prosecute the case against this administration and this president,” she said. “And that is going to be about having an ability and a proven ability to be able to articulate the evidence that makes the case for why we need new leadership in this country.”

The dummies in the audience squealed with delight.

She will go after him when he is out of office, apparently, but was vague.

These people are nuts. It’s nice that they are showing themselves for what they are.

Democrats seem opposed to Due Process for their political opponents.