German Farmers Rebel in Tractors in Large Numbers

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

As Sentinel reported, German farmers have had enough. They’re strangled with climate taxes. Germans tend to believe in big government, and they’ve hugely supported the climate agenda. This is a huge deal.

On Sunday, Dozens of farmers arrived in Berlin before demonstrations against government plans to reduce subsidies.

I hope they don’t end up like the truckers’ Freedom Convoy in Canada, facing imprisonment and frozen bank accounts.

The convoy reached the iconic Brandenburg Gate at 5:30 pm local time (1530 UTC), according to the local Berliner Zeitung daily. A candlelight vigil is scheduled for 11 p.m.

The Gate is very significant to Germans. It symbolizes the Cold War between East and West and, later, of a unified Germany.

Farmers are demonstrating against Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s plan to suspend agriculture subsidies so they can continue wasting money on the climate agenda.

On Thursday, the government announced that it would walk back some of the planned subsidy cuts, but the Farmer’s Association said it wouldn’t be good enough.

Why don’t they cut the wild spending on the ridiculous climate initiatives?

Finance Minister Christian Lindner of the FDP urged farmers to “turn around,” adding that agriculture was a “highly-subsidized sector,” according to der Spiegel.

They are blaming it all on the far-right.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments