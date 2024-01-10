German Farmers Rebel in Tractors in Large Numbers

As Sentinel reported, German farmers have had enough. They’re strangled with climate taxes. Germans tend to believe in big government, and they’ve hugely supported the climate agenda. This is a huge deal.

On Sunday, Dozens of farmers arrived in Berlin before demonstrations against government plans to reduce subsidies.

I hope they don’t end up like the truckers’ Freedom Convoy in Canada, facing imprisonment and frozen bank accounts.

The convoy reached the iconic Brandenburg Gate at 5:30 pm local time (1530 UTC), according to the local Berliner Zeitung daily. A candlelight vigil is scheduled for 11 p.m.

The Gate is very significant to Germans. It symbolizes the Cold War between East and West and, later, of a unified Germany.

Farmers are demonstrating against Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s plan to suspend agriculture subsidies so they can continue wasting money on the climate agenda.

On Thursday, the government announced that it would walk back some of the planned subsidy cuts, but the Farmer’s Association said it wouldn’t be good enough.

Why don’t they cut the wild spending on the ridiculous climate initiatives?

Finance Minister Christian Lindner of the FDP urged farmers to “turn around,” adding that agriculture was a “highly-subsidized sector,” according to der Spiegel.

They are blaming it all on the far-right.

BREAKING | We’re live in Erlenbach where Cem Özdemir, the German Minister of Food and Agriculture just got greeted by a fed up crowd of farmers and citizens telling him to “piss off!”. A dozen children on plastic tractors were shouting: “For the farmers!’’ #Bauernproteste pic.twitter.com/nRKU63xscJ — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) January 9, 2024

This is MASSIVE The German farmers are still out protesting against planned fuel tax increases. SHARE if you support the farmers. The media is not showing you the true scale of the protests pic.twitter.com/4O6xEMuhNB — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) January 9, 2024

German farmers are only getting stronger! Awesome sight! pic.twitter.com/usWESiEcO8 — ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) January 10, 2024

Related