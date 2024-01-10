Several Ways to Read the Election 2020 Report of Swing States

Early this month, Donald Trump published a 2020 election fraud report. Sentinel posted it on the second of January.

Donald Trump wrote the following at the time:

“Page One: SUMMARY OF ELECTION FRAUD IN THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION IN THE SWING STATES: I am pleased to share a Report that is fully verified, most of the information was gotten from Government Sources, Tapes, and other Public Records, and compiled by the most highly qualified Election Experts in the Country. These numbers are determinative and, in all cases, are hundreds of thousands of Votes per Swing State more than I needed to WIN that State. If the Republican Senate does not step forward and address this ATROCITY, it will happen again, and be virtually impossible for Republicans to WIN ELECTIONS in the future.”

You can read the 32-page report on several swing states here: summary of 2020 election fraud in the swing states.

Kanekoa the Great published it on a Thread Reader here.

Or, Read It Here:

Summary Report of 2020 Elec…

