Is the Pfizer COV vaccine FDA-approved or not? We think we know!

















People have become confused about why Pfizer is changing their name to Comirnaty and the answer given is that it’s the original name. Some are reporting that Comirnaty is the FDA-approved vaccine and Pfizer-BioNTech is not.

However, Pfizer said the drugs can be used interchangeably as the formulation is the same. The differences do not affect safety and health. The FDA has agreed — Pfizer-BioNTech can be marketed as Comirnaty, the FDA-approved drug.

The FDA document, “Comirnaty and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine,” dated August 23, 2021, states:

“On August 23, 2021, the FDA approved the first COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine has been known as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, and will now be marketed as Comirnaty, for the prevention of COVID-19 disease in individuals 16 years of age and older. The vaccine also continues to be available under emergency use authorization (EUA), including for individuals 12 through 15 years of age and for the administration of a third dose in certain immunocompromised individuals.”

It states that Pfizer-BioNTech is fully approved and can be marketed as Comirnaty for adults. Pfizer has FDA approval since medically, they are the same.

The document also says the vaccine will continue to be available under the prior Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), for uses that are not yet fully approved. For example, injecting children 12-15, and as a third dose for certain immunocompromised people.

The following is the Pfizer fact sheet for health professionals updated on August 23, 2021 at Pfizer, www.cvdvaccine.com. You can also call 1-800-666-7248 for information.

It clearly states that the Comirnaty vaccine is FDA-approved but the Pfizer-BioNTech is under emergency use. However, a footnote states the two are the same formulation and can be used interchangeably. The products are “legally distinct” with “certain differences that do not impact safety or effectiveness.”

It appears the legal distinction is Pfizer’s insistence on securing full indemnification. We don’t know what the differences are that “do not impact safety or effectiveness” and will try to find out.

Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of the mRNA technology, states the Comirnaty vaccine that is approved is not available. The liability waiver does not apply to it.

It’s also not approved for children.

Confused yet? The FDA is letting Pfizer market PfizeBioNTech as the FDA-approved Comirnaty because they are medically the same. It doesn’t appear the Comirnaty issue will be an excuse for not taking the vaccine, but there might be more information out there yet to be made public.

The bottom line is the government is mandating the vaccine. Corporations have become an arm of the Democrat [communist] government and they are mandating it upon their insistence.

Once a government can mandate injecting drugs, what can’t they do?

