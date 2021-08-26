Is the Pfizer COV vaccine FDA-approved or not? We think we know!

People have become confused about why Pfizer is changing their name to Comirnaty and the answer given is that it’s the original name. Some are reporting that Comirnaty is the FDA-approved vaccine and Pfizer-BioNTech is not.
However, Pfizer said the drugs can be used interchangeably as the formulation is the same. The differences do not affect safety and health. The FDA has agreed — Pfizer-BioNTech can be marketed as Comirnaty, the FDA-approved drug.
The FDA document, “Comirnaty and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine,” dated August 23, 2021, states:
“On August 23, 2021, the FDA approved the first COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine has been known as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, and will now be marketed as Comirnaty, for the prevention of COVID-19 disease in individuals 16 years of age and older. The vaccine also continues to be available under emergency use authorization (EUA), including for individuals 12 through 15 years of age and for the administration of a third dose in certain immunocompromised individuals.”
It states that Pfizer-BioNTech is fully approved and can be marketed as Comirnaty for adults. Pfizer has FDA approval since medically, they are the same.
The document also says the vaccine will continue to be available under the prior Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), for uses that are not yet fully approved. For example, injecting children 12-15, and as a third dose for certain immunocompromised people.
The following is the Pfizer fact sheet for health professionals updated on August 23, 2021 at Pfizer, www.cvdvaccine.com. You can also call 1-800-666-7248 for information.
It clearly states that the Comirnaty vaccine is FDA-approved but the Pfizer-BioNTech is under emergency use. However, a footnote states the two are the same formulation and can be used interchangeably. The products are “legally distinct” with “certain differences that do not impact safety or effectiveness.”
Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of the mRNA technology, states the Comirnaty vaccine that is approved is not available. The liability waiver does not apply to it.
It’s also not approved for children.
Confused yet? The FDA is letting Pfizer market PfizeBioNTech as the FDA-approved Comirnaty because they are medically the same. It doesn’t appear the Comirnaty issue will be an excuse for not taking the vaccine, but there might be more information out there yet to be made public.
The bottom line is the government is mandating the vaccine. Corporations have become an arm of the Democrat [communist] government and they are mandating it upon their insistence.
Once a government can mandate injecting drugs, what can’t they do?
The US is shifting its strategy of funding the military contractors by leaving Afghan to funding the medical contractors by pushing the jab
What’s in it besides aborted baby parts?
Immunity from all lawsuits?
No legal recourse for the injured, maimed, killed by medical negligence?
Yea, I’ll pass.
If others want to get gigvaxxed and try them all then that is on them but I’m sticking with the God given DNA.
“If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey it, he is obligated to do so.”
Thomas Jefferson
It has graphene oxide.
Yes, I also prefer to not have my protein synthesis interfered with. mRNA is intimately involved in that. I want my own DNA.
If my employer says get jabbed, I will say put it into writing, and I will defy while I prepare to sue.
This doesn’t look good for the vaccine.
