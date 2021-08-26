Was Julian Assange correct about Afghanistan in 2011?

By
M. Dowling
-
1

In 2011, Julian Assange described the Afghanistan war as a laundering operation for taxpayer money to the transnational security elite.

See what you think from this clip:


1 COMMENT

  2. He is in the NWO card game, and the DIY banner on the overpass is correct…free Julian Assange jail the Banksters.
    Snowden is a hero as well and that is not a term to be thrown around in a cavalier fashion.

    O/T-Night of the Bolt Thrower! A bucket on the porch has about two inches of rain water and it was much needed.
    Thank you God!

