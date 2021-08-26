Was Julian Assange correct about Afghanistan in 2011?

















In 2011, Julian Assange described the Afghanistan war as a laundering operation for taxpayer money to the transnational security elite.

Video of Julian Assange speaking in 2011 about Afghanistan goes viral with nearly 3 million views #Afghanistan #FreeAssange #NoExtradition https://t.co/D41YsFM9Kj — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) August 26, 2021

See what you think from this clip:

