Trump to Hold Rallies in Madison Sq Garden & the South Bronx

Former President Donald Trump is only ten points behind in New York. In 2020, he was 23 points behind. He is going to try to win New York, which was once a conservative state until demographics changed it.

Since he can’t leave New York due to lawfare of the Alvin Bragg trial, he will make good use of his time there.

According to Newsmax, former President Donald Trump announced upcoming campaign rallies at Madison Square Garden and South Bronx.

The South Bronx is a crime-ridden area of the city.

The rally at Madison Square Garden will honor police officers, firefighters, and teachers. The one in South Bronx is to further his support among the black community.

Trump says he wants to hold rallies in the South Bronx and at Madison Square Garden. pic.twitter.com/WcgeIEIoKb — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 25, 2024

Possible Backfire!

Biden’s Lawfare against Trump might be backfiring… pic.twitter.com/7hjLI4jlOb — @amuse (@amuse) April 28, 2024

