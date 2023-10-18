Israel Denies Bombing the Gaza Hospital as Violence Breaks Out

Israel was accused of hitting a Gaza hospital with a rocket that killed 500 people, including children. Tel Aviv blames an Islamic missile and has footage to back it up (see below).

Video from the hospital showed fire engulfing the building and the hospital’s grounds strewn with bodies, many of them young children. Hundreds of people were reportedly seeking shelter at the hospital at the time of the blast, which Hamas has called a “horrific massacre” and a “crime of genocide.”

An analysis of IDF operational systems has indicated that the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, another terrorist group in Gaza, is ‘” responsible for the failed shooting that hit the hospital.”

In a statement, the military said that a “barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza, passing in close proximity to Ahli hospital in Gaza at the time it was hit.”

An IDF spokesperson added: “Intelligence from multiple sources we have in our hands indicates that Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed rocket launch which hit the hospital in Gaza.”

About 6,000 Palestinians were sheltering at the hospital, reportedly funded by the Anglican Church.

Protests broke out throughout the Middle East. In some places, they’re rioting. If you doubt their argument is flawed, doubt no more. These people are protesting on behalf of Hamas. While we are concerning ourselves with the Middle East and Ukraine, our border is wide open.

The French embassy is draped with Palestine and Hamas flags by Hezbollah supporters in Lebanon.

The US needs to stay out of this. We have these terrorist Nazis in this country. We need to take care of America before we fall victim to terrorist attacks in this country.

ResistorNewswire on Telegram has videos of the protests I mentioned here.

Protesters broke through police barricades and stormed the Israeli consulate in Istanbul.

There are pro-Palestine protests in Iraq with chants of “America is the greatest devil” as they make their way to the US embassy.

Protesters are raging in Teheran. Massive numbers of protesters set fire to the US embassy in Lebanon.

There are also pro-Palestine protests in Montreal. In New York City, they’re screaming “Allahu Akbar.”

ISIS gunned down three European tourists in Uganda.

Israel released footage to show the attack on the hospital didn’t come from them. They say Hamas did it.

