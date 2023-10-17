Pro-Criminal DA Jason Williams and Mother Carjacked in New Orleans

Soros District Attorney Jason Williams and his 78-year-old woman were carjacked at gunpoint yesterday in New Orleans. The three suspects were released, and thirty minutes later, they carjacked a 22-year-old woman a half-mile away.

According to the Capital Research Center, the DA was elected in 2020 after George Soros donated $220,000 to the Louisiana Justice and Public Safety PAC to run campaigns against Williams’ opponent. That’s a great deal of money for a DA race.

Williams campaigned on “criminal justice reform,” “alternatives to incarceration,” and to reform the “ineffective and unfair money bail system.”

He’s a criminal’s best friend.

There is an element of justice for Williams, but he won’t learn a thing from it.

He has released 880 criminals since he came to office.

A 2022 survey by the Crime Coalition showed that the percentage of residents who feel safe dropped from 57 percent last year to 35 percent this year.

“They want to feel safe in their neighborhood, in their community, and in the city,” New Orleans Police and Justice President Melanie Talia said. “And right now they don’t.”

“The surge in murders is part of a national trend of growing violence in major U.S. cities since 2020, which many experts have blamed on pandemic-related lockdowns and anti-police sentiment in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. However, the 83% surge in New Orleans far outpaces the increasing violence around the country, which saw a 22.5% increase in homicides in 2020,” Fox News reported in August 2022.

The Washington Examiner reported the appalling statistics since Williams came to town.

New Orleans is no different. Before Williams became district attorney, New Orleans already faced significant challenges in homicides and violent crime. In fact, Louisiana has long been one of the nation’s worst states in this metric. According to U.S. News and World Report , it had a homicide rate of 19.9 per 100,000 people in 2020. That was the second-highest in the country behind Mississippi. New Orleans was the highest in the state at 21.7 per 100,000 .

Yet, given these alarming numbers upon entering office, Williams, just like his Soros-backed DA brethren, decided the best way to combat one of the highest murder rates in the country was to put more criminals back on the street. The statistics from his first year in office are jaw-dropping.

Since he became district attorney , less than one out of every five felony cases have ended with a felony conviction (17%). Approximately 67% result in dismissal without legal consequences for the alleged criminal offender. And about 20% of the felony cases dismissed were crimes of violence.

[…]

According to the Metropolitan Crime Commission’s latest report, in 2021, Williams rejected 46% of violent felony arrests for such criminal acts as murder, rape, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery, among others. That represents an 84% increase over his predecessor.

Jason Williams is weak on crime, following the Soros policy that rests on the belief minority criminals are victims of circumstance. Williams doesn’t believe in repeat offender status for black offenders. That isn’t working well. The mayor LeToya Cantrell is no better. She is Soros-backed. A recall petition has been filed against her.

They defunded the police in New Orleans, and there is now a 31-minute wait for police to come.

