John Kirby: “Palestinians Are Victims Here Too”

John Kirby’s press conference to inform people of the attack on Israel drew a moral equivalence between Gazan Palestinians and massacred Israelis. He said Palestinians are “victims too.” Does he mean the Palestinians who voted Hamas into power or the other fake Palestinians spread out throughout the world? We don’t know, but we do know the Palestinian problem is a scam.

There are likely innocent victims in Gaza, certainly the children, but there is no equivalence, and Kirby’s comments were typically ill-timed.

He’s up at the podium telling the audience he doesn’t want Gaza bombed.

BREAKING: White House’s John Kirby says Palestinian civilians should not be bombed to death by Israel, says they are innocent people who did not ask Hamas to go and attack Israel. WATCH pic.twitter.com/CknX4wTzqJ — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) October 12, 2023

There will be no airlift for Americans in Israel. He said they can take commercial flights (there aren’t any US flights available), and he said if Americans choose to “live in a place where bad things happen”… The US government is doing exactly what they did in Afghanistan, but they really care about Palestinian Hamas.

“We’re telling civilians to find their way across a border in a warzone! … Why is it that we’ve found ourselves in that position so many times!?” JOHN KIRBY: “In what position?” pic.twitter.com/O1iUcfnfTU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 12, 2023

He’s angry that people say we helped fund them by giving Iran billions. We gave Iran $6 billion which is held by Qatar, $10 billion which Iraq is holding, and we released Iran from sanctions so they can sell two million barrels of oil a day to China. That’s worth about $50 billion, and we all know Iran was behind the attack. We also give the Palestinian Authority and Fatah money, and they, too want Israel gone.

BREAKING: White House’s John Kirby outraged many Americans continue to blame Biden for making $6 billion available for Iran, says the money has not been accessed and it’s not going to the Iranian regime but to some vendors to be used only for humanitarian purposes, says Biden did… pic.twitter.com/gHSK4Mn532 — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) October 12, 2023

