John Kirby: “Palestinians Are Victims Here Too”

M Dowling
36

John Kirby’s press conference to inform people of the attack on Israel drew a moral equivalence between Gazan Palestinians and massacred Israelis. He said Palestinians are “victims too.” Does he mean the Palestinians who voted Hamas into power or the other fake Palestinians spread out throughout the world? We don’t know, but we do know the Palestinian problem is a scam.

There are likely innocent victims in Gaza, certainly the children, but there is no equivalence, and Kirby’s comments were typically ill-timed.

He’s up at the podium telling the audience he doesn’t want Gaza bombed.

There will be no airlift for Americans in Israel. He said they can take commercial flights (there aren’t any US flights available), and he said if Americans choose to “live in a place where bad things happen”… The US government is doing exactly what they did in Afghanistan, but they really care about Palestinian Hamas.

He’s angry that people say we helped fund them by giving Iran billions. We gave Iran $6 billion which is held by Qatar, $10 billion which Iraq is holding, and we released Iran from sanctions so they can sell two million barrels of oil a day to China. That’s worth about $50 billion, and we all know Iran was behind the attack. We also give the Palestinian Authority and Fatah money, and they, too want Israel gone.


Peter B. Prange
Guest
Peter B. Prange
11 minutes ago

Yes there are a significant number of victims in Gaza, people living in poverty under tyrannical rule. The Egyptians closing the border increases their victimhood.
But as Greg has so well shown inn his comment, faced with an unscrupulous enemy, there is no choice but to take action to utterly destroy that enemy, and enemy whose “soldiers” think nothing of trying to use their own people as human shields. But accepting victimhood and not trying to break the cycle brings no relief.
40 years ago a very good neighbour of mine was a Palestinian from Gaza. He moved his family to Chicagoland and developed a very successful business. He told me he left to get away from the crazies. He showed others how to escape.

Greg
Guest
Greg
1 hour ago

There’s This:

https://twitter.com/GLNoronha/status/1712453113414558028

I sure get fed up with ignorant reporters, and even more so leaders, when it comes to the ‘laws of war’. There are different guidelines depending on the situation. This simple statement should be enough.

The presence of a protected person may not be used to render certain points or areas immune from military operations.

