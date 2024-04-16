RFK’s Fake News Report: Donald Trump Asked Him to Be His VP

RFK Jr., who wants Republicans to vote for him, claims once again that Donald Trump asked him to be his vice president.

“President Trump calls me an ultra-left radical. I’m soooo liberal that his emissaries asked me to be his VP. I respectfully declined the offer,” Kennedy wrote on the social platform X.

“I am against President Trump, and President Biden can’t win. Judging by his new website, it looks like President Trump knows who actually can beat him.”

He was referencing the Make America Great Again Inc. website. It’s a pro-Trump super PAC that launched a website Monday dubbing the Kennedy son “Radical F—ing Kennedy.”

The last time he said this was in January; the campaign denied it.

It looks like he’s trying to become the alternate in case Donald Trump is imprisoned.

RFK Jr. is too far left. His VP is a communist. Trump would never pick him. He seems like a nice enough person, but no way. He goes off into the extreme reaches of political opinion, starting with his anti-gun stance and extreme climate change positions, and now he wants reparations for people who don’t deserve it. He wanted to arrest oil executives. Whoever approached him had no authority to do it. RFK must have been approached by the Mar-a-Lago janitor, or he made it up.

What Juannita said:

