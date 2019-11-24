Israeli PM Netanyahu reportedly a victim of a deep state coup

Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu appears to be a victim of the deep state. A deep state arises when unelected bureaucrats independently take over the running of government. They become a rogue, shadow government. They make and enforce laws on their own with rules and interpretations of rules and laws. It’s dangerous in a democracy and it’s even more dangerous if people fail to recognize its existence.

Professor Eugene Kontorovich, the Director of the Kohelet Policy Forum said that the Prime Minister has been indicted for crimes no one has ever been indicted of before. The prosecutors are saying his simply suggesting the press cover him more favorably is bribery. They are counting meaningless gifts like cigars and champagne as quid pro quo.

The shadow government are trying to depose the Prime Minister without a trial and reverse the peoples’ election. It is said to be a coup.

The leading prosecutors and Attorney General comprise an unelected, professional bureaucratic class.

Democrats in the United States went from saying there is no deep state to saying, thank God there is a deep state. That is not democratic.

JFK’S PRESCIENT WARNING

JFK warned of a deep state and the need for transparency. What would he say today about all these unelected bureaucrats angry that the President is making policy decisions?

In addressing the American Newspaper Publishers Association in 1961, John F. Kennedy spoke of “a monolithic and ruthless conspiracy” that seeks to rule the world and whose “dissenters are silenced.”

The young president warned, “We are opposed around the world by a monolithic and ruthless conspiracy that relies primarily on covert means for expanding its sphere of influence–on infiltration instead of invasion, on subversion instead of elections, on intimidation instead of free choice, on guerrillas by night instead of armies by day.

“It is a system which has conscripted vast human and material resources into the building of a tightly knit, highly efficient machine that combines military, diplomatic, intelligence, economic, scientific and political operations.

“Its preparations are concealed, not published. Its mistakes are buried, not headlined. Its dissenters are silenced, not praised. No expenditure is questioned, no rumor is printed, no secret is revealed.”

