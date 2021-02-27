Pelosi’s Capitol security: $100 million for officers, more walls to keep out 75 million white supremacists









Speaker Pelosi’s Capitol security plans recommend adding more fencing around the building, as well as more than 1,000 Capitol Police officers, two sources with direct knowledge of the findings told CNN.

This is ridiculous.

Unhinged retired Lt. General Russel Honoré is reviewing security around the Capitol after the January 6th riot.

Pelosi had said Honoré’s review was to focus on “security infrastructure, interagency processes and procedures, and command and control.”

$100 MILLION TO PROTECT THE CAPITOL FROM 75 MILLION TRUMP SUPPORTERS

The additional 1,000 personnel, which could cost nearly $100 million, would include roughly 350 officers and expanded staffing in regional offices for when lawmakers are at home, one of the sources told CNN.

The network reported that the recommendations also include establishing a quick reaction force composed of a National Guard military police battalion that’s on standby in Washington full-time.

Pelosi and Honoré want to give the impression that the Capitol is under siege by 75 million Trump supporters.

All Pelosi had to do was have adequate staffing on January 6, but she chose not to do that.

WALLS ARE ONLY TO KEEP AMERICANS OUT

And the report advises long-term security changes to perimeter security, including building an integrated system of walls and fences around the complex.

No walls on the border, just around the Capitol to keep Americans out.

Capitol Police officials have reportedly called for the current 7-foot-tall security fence that was erected after the Jan. 6 insurrection to be in place until September. This came after acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman recommended the fencing be left in place permanently, which garnered bipartisan backlash.

She claims the rioters wanted to kill Joe Biden.

Pittman told lawmakers on Thursday that the security measures were “not popular,” but said that they will have to remain while Congress faces security threats. She’s nuts too.

What a crock.

According to a new poll, the biggest concern of Democrats is white supremacists. How stupid are these people?

