John Fetterman, He Had Me at Pandas

Sen. John Fetterman wants to seize all US farmland owned by China. Then he mentioned pandas.

“The Chinese government and other U.S. adversaries should own zero, zero agricultural land in our country,” he began, and most of us would agree with that.

But then he said, “I believe that. I mean, they’re taking back our pandas, ya know? We should take back all of their farmland.”

The equivalency was probably a joke, but seizing the farmland they bought and paid for that we okayed would probably get them extremely upset. It doesn’t sound wise.

Watch:

