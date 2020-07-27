Mookie Betts kneeled during the Anthem

Mookie Betts takes a knee during the National Anthem, supported by teammates Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy. He said he’d never do it.

The Soros god BLM has won another soul.

Four years ago, Mookie Betts said he would never kneel during the national anthem because of his father, Willie, an Air Force veteran who served in Vietnam.

Nearly every player and coach from both the Dodgers and Giants took a knee before the anthem, but the 27-year-old Betts was among those who also took a knee during the Anthem.

“I wasn’t educated. That’s my fault,” said Betts, who the day prior inked a 12-year, $365 million contract extension. “I need to be educated on the situation. I know my dad served and I’ll never disrespect the flag, but there’s also gotta be change in the world, and kneeling has nothing to do with those who served our country.”

Everyone has a price, his price is $365 million. Dad would be so proud.

