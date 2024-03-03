It Has Begun! New York City Is Evicting Migrants

Evictions of migrants have begun! Seventy-four were evicted from the basement of a furniture store. The illegal aliens were charged $300 a month. The Fire Department found them out after a complaint over e-bikes.

The city is secretly paying slumlords millions of dollars to house these people in illegal conditions illegally.

They are living illegally all over the city, perhaps in hundreds of illegal apartments. The city has worked out deals with shady companies for millions of dollars to house these people, even changing the rules.

