Never Nikki Has Endorsements From “Two Strong Senators”

Never Nikki proudly declared she has the support of “two strong senators in one day,” and she’s “grateful.” The two senators are the furthest left in the Senate. According to Heritage, Murkowski’s voting record is 32%, and Collins is even worse at 10%.

Is that two out of 150?

In case you doubt it, the communist ACLU gave Murkowski 100%, and Collins scored 75%.

Clown World is alive and well.

That should tell you something about Nikki’s credentials and what you can expect from her. She also suggested today that she won’t endorse Donald Trump. Don’t be surprised if she runs a third-party candidacy on the No Labels ticket.

Two strong senators in one day. I’m grateful to have their support. Thank you Sens. @senatorcollins and @lisamurkowski. We have a country to save! https://t.co/rnWn4ih8tH — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) March 2, 2024

