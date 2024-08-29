It Looks Like Kamala Wants National Control of Law Enforcement

Many believe that Kamala Harris wants to defund the police and shrink local police to establish a National Police Force. Democrats have called for a National Police Force or, in the least, more federal control over local and state police. However, the bigger the agency, the more it moves away from the people and becomes unaccountable.

Under Barack Obama, the federal government became heavily involved in police matters, threatening them using civil rights excuses.

In March 2015, the President’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing released an interim report. It recommended expanding the federal government’s already considerable role in the affairs of local police forces. The week before, in response to a question about the Baltimore riots, the President touted that report. He reiterated his belief that expanded federal involvement is an appropriate and effective solution to the problem of police misconduct.

Reason.com’s Ed Krayewski noted that federal grants have had a very negative effect. “Federal grants have helped militarize the police, expand the practice of asset forfeiture, and fuel the drug war.” Seeing this, he asks, “Why does the left still support federal control of local policing?”

The federal government has been integral to the defund the police movement. Kamala clearly wants to see the police defunded.

Audrey Fahlberg writes for National Review Online about disturbing comments from Kamala Harris' past and recent past. As presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Kamala Harris leans into her prosecutorial background on the 2024 campaign trail, she's coming under fire for a clip featured in a recent Dave McCormick television ad in which she says it is "wrongheaded thinking to think that the only way you're going to get communities to be safe is to put more police officers on the street." A trip down memory lane shows that comment wasn't a one-off. During the summer of 2020, when thousands of progressive Americans were taking to the streets to demand a more liberal approach to policing, then-senator Harris said during a live-streamed social-justice conference panel that "it is old, tired, wrong, status quo thinking to think you get more safety by putting more police officers on the street." She was pushing the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. At the time, Harris was working to shore up support for the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020 to create a national standard for excessive use of force and expand the federal government's investigatory power over local police departments, among other progressive police-reform proposals. Four years later, the comments the vice president had made at "JusticeCon: A Path Towards Freedom" while she was a senator could come back to bite her as she tries to win over independent voters in the final sprint to Election Day. "We know the reality of it is that when you go to upper-class suburbs, you don't see that police presence," Harris said during the virtual conference on June 19, 2020, roughly two months before then-presidential candidate Joe Biden tapped her as his running mate. "But what you do see," she continued, are "well-funded schools," "high rates of home ownership," "small businesses that have access to capital," "people and families who have access to health care." Added Harris: "We have to reimagine how we achieve public safety, understanding that the best way to do that is invested in communities, and in particular, the educational needs, economic needs, or public-health needs, mental health needs, and so on." Does she want a national police force?

It sounds as if Kamala supports defunding local law enforcement and using federal law enforcement. I believe they tried that once in Germany. Regardless of what she calls it, it’s communism. pic.twitter.com/wnn8Msh5KM — Victoria ⏳ (@Loveof1776) July 26, 2024

Defund the Police in Her Words

Kamala Harris pushed to ‘Defund the Police’ and mocked Americans who want more law enforcement in their communities. As Fahlberg notes above, she said that people believe, “By putting more police on the street, you’re going to have more safety – and that’s just wrong!”

Recently, she promised that if elected, she would pass the John Lewis Policing Act. It would gut the power of the local and state police.

She hates law enforcement and wants to abolish ICE.

Honestly, Kamala Harris has done and said a lot of disgusting things, but to call ICE agents the same as the KKK is the most vile thing I have ever heard. pic.twitter.com/9zdUjRdFct — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) July 25, 2024

We are now gaslighted on the issue. It’s NoKo-level gaslighting.

We are witnessing one of the most heavily coordinated gaslighting campaigns that the MSM has ever put together. “Kamala never wanted to abolish ICE. Never wanted to defund the police. Kamala never sent parents to jail for truancy.” On and on, rewriting her history. On truancy… pic.twitter.com/Z968iT8Gsm — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 26, 2024

Pastor Corey Brooks:

Listen to Pastor Corey Brooks from the Southside of Chicago call out the hypocrisy.

He totally annihilates Democrats like Kamala Harris who backed the defund the police movement, yet spent $75 MIL for their own security at the DNC. pic.twitter.com/6WE48wgd60 — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) August 25, 2024

She will do as she said throughout her career.

Kamala Harris praised the “Defund The Police” movement. Tim Walz let rioters burn down Minneapolis. A Harris-Walz administration would deliver crime, chaos, and destruction to communities across America! pic.twitter.com/TBaZ0vBtDy — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) August 25, 2024