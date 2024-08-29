Venezuela’s Most Vicious Gang Is Taking Over Denver Apartments

As Joe Biden gives up all pretense of serving as president, Kamala Harris provides no leadership on the border. She said she would control the border. Now would be a good time. Instead, she wants to give these anonymous people amnesty. Tren de Aragua is taking over apartments in Denver and its suburb, Aurora, Colorado, without resistance. They are terrorizing the local community.

The Fitzsimons Apartments in Aurora recently had to close down.

Criminals are pouring in unchecked, and Venezuela’s prisons are emptying.

Tren de Aragua (TdA) is the most violent and dangerous criminal organization in Venezuela. The transnational gang took over parts of South America and has terrorized entire countries. They terrorized South America, ruined Ecuador, and now they are here, in our sanctuary cities. TdA has a headquarters eleven miles from El Paso.

It’s not just one transnational gang coming to America illegally; it’s many. For example, the leader of Peru’s most vicious gang, Los Killers, was living in New York.

Cartels control the border, and criminals are routinely released into the country.

Democrats want to give blanket amnesty to illegal aliens.

Sanctuary City Denver, under a weak Democrat Governor and City Council, has opened its doors to these monsters and is sending some to Utah. They are pretending buildings are shutting down due to code violations.

Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky is sounding the alarm, pointing to the gang’s violent activities as the real reason behind the closure of entire apartment complexes.

“We are not buying this,” Jurinsky said. “Yes, there are code violations, but this started because of a gang takeover. That’s what we believe.”

Straight to jail in Aurora! Aurora has a retail theft ordinance that carries mandatory jail time. Thank you to the APD officers who get up and do this job every day. https://t.co/Q0paKbqcBI — Danielle Jurinsky (@DaniJurinsky) August 23, 2024

A newly released video from Fox 31 Denver reporter Vicente Arenas has captured alarming footage of an armed group at another Aurora apartment complex.

NEW VIDEO armed group at troubled #aurora #colorado apartment complex now home to many migrants. Councilmember @DaniJurinsky says gangs have taken over the complex @KDVR @AuroraPD pic.twitter.com/J1uie8Y2M6 — Vicente Arenas (@vicentearenastv) August 28, 2024

Councilwoman Jurinsky has watched the gang take over apartment complexes, one after another. “And I repeat… a gang has taken over several apartment complexes in Aurora!” Jurinsky wrote on X.

Huge pile of trash growing at #Aurora #colorado apartment complex. It was the scene of a violent shooting over the weekend. Residents say a large number of migrants moved in 6 or 7 months ago and management has refused to improve living conditions there. @KDVR pic.twitter.com/lcqDymM6x5 — Vicente Arenas (@vicentearenastv) August 19, 2024

Democrats’ open borders and anti-law enforcement mantra have made this country very dangerous.

The Aurora Police Department posted a statement on the TdA.

The city and Aurora Police Department, as previously stated, established a special task force in collaboration with other local, state and federal partners to specifically address concerns about Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua (TdA) and other criminal activity affecting migrant communities. We are grateful that the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), a valuable federal partner, has acknowledged its ongoing work into TdA across the metro and appreciate the additional resources it provides to combat this issue. #APDNews

We are aware that components of TdA are operating in Aurora. APD has been increasingly collecting evidence to show the gang is connected to crimes in the area. However, as we have said previously and as the DEA similarly stated, it would be improper at this time for the city and APD to make any conclusory statements about specific incidents or provide details about law enforcement strategy and operations.

Based on our initial investigative work, we believe reports of TdA influence in Aurora are isolated. We urge all community members, including members of our migrant communities, to please report crimes committed against them to their local law enforcement agencies and not remain silent victims. Crime victims can report crimes anonymously by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867).

As always, information could change as the investigations continue at the local, state, and federal levels.