It Turns Out That Biden Could Have Closed the Border

If you ever thought Joe Biden, Chuck Schumer, or Mitch McConnell cared about this country, you were wrong. They are fine with millions of unvetted people pouring into our country while we are waging war on two continents. It shouldn’t have escaped your notice that most coming in are single adult males of military age, coming from hotbeds of terrorism or enemy countries.

NEW: As groups of illegal immigrants cross into Lukeville, AZ, there is only one single Border Patrol agent here to receive them. In an area where we’ve seen hundreds of adult men cross in a matter of minutes, this is is not safe or fair for the agent to be working alone. pic.twitter.com/c0XMcAoYRY — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 18, 2023

House Republicans are refusing to approve funds for Ukraine until Biden secures the border. The Senate has met secretly, planning a deal that makes little sense.

Biden finally said he would compromise, but only on another bad deal that he could run on.

The NY Post reported that the White House and congressional Republicans are at work on a deal to tighten border security in exchange for okaying aid to Ukraine. The killer is this: A major bone of contention is whether to set a trigger point for expedited migrant removals when illegal crossings hit 3,000 or 5,000 per day.

If they could do it at 3,000 or 5,000, they could have done it any time with any number and could have done it from the beginning.

The border could have been closed, but the traitors in office prefer to destroy the country.

The NY Post Editorial Board stated that Biden wanted to appease the hardcore left of the party with open borders.

It’s open because President Biden opted to appease the left wing of the Democratic Party, which wants open borders however it can get them.

A compromise is an endorsement.

GOP efforts to “compromise” here (in order to reduce the overall time) would endorse the plainly illegal policy that Biden adopted on Day 1 of his administration.

Even at the lower figure of 3,000 a day, which the administration would never stick to, it would mean another million people on the dole a year or committing crimes or terrorist acts.

Will the GOP have the fortitude to demand more? The lower number is also outrageous, especially since millions have already poured into the country.

It’s a terrible deal. That’s why they worked on it in secret. Right now, Politico Playbook claims it’s on life support.

As the talks continue, thousands pour into the country non-stop. Biden has even stopped international commerce to speed up the processing to get more of these people into the country.

This terrible deal would help Biden. It gives him a lifeline; chances are he’d never fulfill his part of the deal.

The politicians hate you. They hate all of us.

Meanwhile, at the border:

BREAKING: Video from a contact on the ground in Eagle Pass, TX right now shows a mass of thousands of migrants waiting to be processed by Border Patrol after they crossed illegally today. I’ve spent hundreds of days there over the last 2+ years and I’ve never seen it like this. pic.twitter.com/JPNYY7sPxI — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 19, 2023

