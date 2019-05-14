It wasn’t only spies, taps, FISA abuse, a dossier, they gave George $10K

Maria Bartiromo of Fox’s Mornings with Maria conducted a great interview with former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos. We have heard about informants [spies?], wiretaps, the garbage dossier, and likely FISA abuse, but did you know that they dropped $10,000 in cash in George Papadopoulos’s lap.

Papadopoulos was out of work and someone reached out to him on LinkedIn and offered him a job at the Center for Law Practices that he later found out was tied to the FBI. Papadopoulos said it was ostensibly because of his ties to Israel.

He said he was leaving to join but Trump campaign, but they convince him to stay just for a while. They then send him to meet with spy Joseph Mifsud. Agents from Australia and all over the world began reaching out to him in the summer of 2016.

Joseph Mifsud is allegedly a Russian spy but he is very closely tied to Western and especially Italian secret intelligence service. Papadopoulos said during another interview that Mifsud was seen dining with Hillary in 2016. Mifsud told Papadopoulos the Russians had Hillary Clinton’s emails with the expectation he would tell Trump, but he never did.

In the summer of 2017, a person reached out to him to do business. Papadopoulos was in Mikonos on vacation with his girlfriend, now wife, at the time, and this person wanted him to go to Israel with him and talk about working together.

THEN THEY DROPPED $10,000 IN HIS LAP

In a room in Tel Aviv, this person gives him $10,000 for some kind of political consulting venture. Papadopoulos said he was very suspicious and flew to Athens with his girlfriend to meet with his lawyers and give them the money. The person who gave him the money says he doesn’t want it back.

Then he flew back to D.C. and when he landed, the FBI was waiting to arrest him. They checked all his bags. [Looking for the $10,000?]

As it happens, he found out the Robert Mueller’s team was in touch with officials in Cyprus about Paul Manafort and him.

What are the chances all of this is accidental and Mueller/Weissman didn’t arrange for the $10,000 payment?

The bills are still with his lawyers and he thinks they are marked. He wants them checked by the Barr team.

Papadopoulos said he thinks he was entrapped.