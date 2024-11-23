“It Would Take a Lifetime” to Deport Migrant Criminals From NYC

Stephen Miller believes Pam Bondi is the person who can take on the cartels and the migrant gangs. Let’s hope it is possible. The New York City ICE Director said “it would take a lifetime” to deport migrant criminals from New York City. That’s only New York City. Think about the kind of people who would do this to this country and their countrymen.

“President Trump has assembled, as I’m sure you’ve seen, Jesse,” Stephen Miller told Jesse Watters, “the most transformative set of Cabinet secretaries in American history.

“Again, you mentioned Pam Bondi. I’ve known Pam for years. She’s a close friend, but people know she has Sterling credentials, amazing, unparalleled intellect. But here’s what people may not know: that I know she is tough as nails.

“You want an AG who’s going to take down the cartels, take down the migrant gangs? Who’s going to use the 70,000 law enforcement officers at DOJ to get rid of the foreign criminal enterprises in this country? That’s Pam Bondi.

“This is the AG that is going to help President Trump to liberate his promise to liberate America. President Trump has also announced a transformative pick for OMB, Russ Vought, that just came out. Rust Vought, nobody, and I don’t mean there’s any competition here. Russ Vought has been the guy for the last four years who’s been developing the plan to take down the deep state.”

NYC ICE Director: ‘It would take a lifetime’ to deport the city’s migrant criminals

When you read these excerpts from the NY Post, keep in mind that this scenario is being played around the country.

New York City ICE Director, Kenneth Genalo is so “frustrated” over New York’s sanctuary laws preventing migrant criminals from being rounded up and deported under his watch.

“In New York City, it would take a lifetime to clear the city of the criminals that we have” if the status quo remains the same, Kenneth Genalo said Friday in his first interview since Donald Trump was elected president.

“The fact is that I have to focus all of my resources on the worst of the worst, the most egregious violators. All I can tell you is we have leads that we work every day — and it’s not in the hundreds,” added Genalo, all but admitting for the first time that the number is in the thousands.

Of the quarter million migrants who have poured into the country, 58,000 are still on the dole.

“The only people they’re shielding are the criminals, and they’re shielding the criminals from us,” Genalo said.

He continued: “The majority of these crimes that are being committed are against the most vulnerable people in the community, and that’s the migrant females and the migrant children. I don’t understand how they believe sanctuary policies are helping or assisting.”

Genalo said immigration law enforcement in New York City was all but thrown out the window when avowed Marxist Bill de Blasio became mayor. In 2014, de Blasio teamed up with the Council and signed a bill into law barring the NYPD from working with federal immigration officials when they’re seeking to boot dangerous migrants from the US.

