The Great Experiment: Riots in Canada as Swifty Trudeau Dances

The tragedy in Montreal. I haven’t been to Montreal for about 20 years, but it was beautiful and peaceful. Extreme “liberalism” has destroyed it. The West let the ideologues take control, and they brought the enemies in.

“Imagine how I feel,” Gad Saad said. “I escaped all of this in the 1970s. I lived in peace for the next 20 years. But then, I started to notice a breathtaking change in Montreal. I stood on top of the mountain and screamed, and screamed, and screamed. But no one listened. Well, now I receive thousands of messages saying that “we should have listened,” but I fear that it is too late. The auto-corrective measures that need to happen for the West to heel will never occur, so this will be a slow decay until we repeat Beirut. Save this post.”

Trudeau is dancing at the Taylor Swift concert while Montreal burns Words cannot describe how much I despise this manpic.twitter.com/hCq4t0HBYS — The Pleb Reporter (@truckdriverpleb) November 23, 2024

