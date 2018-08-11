Italy’s Foreign Minister Changes “Parent 1 and 2” Back to “Mother” and “Father”

In an interview to La Bussola Quotidiano, the Interior Minister of Italy, Matteo Salvini defended the natural family.

The Interior Minister on Friday said he has ordered “parent 1” and “parent 2” changed to “mother” and “father” on forms to get an electronic identity card on his ministry’s website.

Speaking to online Catholic daily La Nuova Bussola Quotidiana, Salvini said: “I was told that on the interior ministry’s website, forms for an electronic identity card had “parent 1” and “parent 2″‘.

“I immediately made them change the website restoring the definition of “mother” and “father” – it is a small sign but I will do everything possible that is provided for under the Constitution”.

“We will defend the natural family founded on the union between a man and a woman”.

It will affect same-sex couples declaring themselves as same-sex parents according to Reuters.

In Italy surrogate pregnancies are illegal and same-sex couples cannot adopt children.

However, some courts and city halls have granted parental status to the partner of a mother or father who had children by a previous relationship, even though the right is not enshrined in national law.

Salvini said the government would never contemplate surrogate pregnancies “or similar horrors”.